It’s yet another winter morning and I realize I forgot to take my vitamin D. I need it this time of year, as do lots of others. This is the most challenging month on the calendar for me. I’m an endless summer kinda gal who feels imprisoned by the dark and the cold that grips our part of the world come winter. Pile on the holidays with its relentless waves of social occasions, cash puking, and extra calories via a steady intake of pie, cookies, booze and more cookies. Oh, yeah, and it’s dark at 4 p.m., and it’s no small wonder I chow vitamin D like it’ll save my life. It just might.
Lover of light that I am, the Winter Solstice is a Very Big Deal in my world. Just when my tail feathers are dragging and dirty like the train worn by a drunken bride, I look at a calendar and see that Dec. 21 is drawing ever nearer. And so, on Sunday night, comforted by the reliable turn of the wheel and the impending return of the light, I set flame to the wicks of a dozen candles, activate the strands of lights draped on nearly everything, save for the cats, and got busy in the kitchen. The Dearly Beloved and I took turns selecting an album to accompany our easy companionship and the aroma of yard bird sizzling in the Dutch oven. It’s a proven golden ticket for dealing with these interminable nights.
Here’s the Wikipedia definition of Winter Solstice (I use capital letters to stress its significance to my mental health): “The winter solstice, hiemal solstice or hibernal solstice, also known as mid-winter, occurs when one of the Earth's poles has its maximum tilt away from the Sun.”
And away we go with the longer days and shorter nights. In any case, it’s cause for celebration and I intend to do just that Saturday night. The bubbly is stocked and chilled, and I have enough candles to last an eternity of Solstices (Solstii?). Holiday music has been hauled out, and I look forward to favorites like Marvin Gaye’s “Purple Snowflakes” and “The Christmas Song” by Nat “King” Cole (sorry Michael Bublé).
But the songs that lift my heart best are those about the Solstice. Jethro Tull’s ebullient paean to the return of the light features cascading flute runs, a near-anthemic chorus — “Ring out these bells, ring out, ring solstice bells, ring solstice bells” — and a reference to Druids, which thrills my Pagan heart. Sufjan Stevens has a lovely one called “The Winter Solstice,” a lush instrumental with angelic voices ooo-ing and ahh-ing to a tinkling piano.
But the lyrics to the best Winter Solstice song of all time were written right here in the area. Local musician Eamon Alger and his good friend (and mine) and sometime lyricist Matt Twomey joined their considerable talents to create “Solstice,” from Alger’s 2008 record, “Flying Dreams.”
Twomey, who goes by Mattman, or if he’s feeling jaunty, Crash Fiasco, Man — dramatic pause — of Destiny, has always had a way with words. He won the Mark Fischer Poetry Prize (in 2000, he thinks) and is currently working at the Wilkinson Public Library with another of the loves of his life — books.
Twomey was living on Wright’s Mesa 32 years ago and heading into his first winter in the area. Inspired by his commute along the San Miguel River, the lyrics came to him, he said, “in pretty short order,” and perfectly capture the mood of the season. “Everyone’s running out of gas,” he said.
Alger was still living on the Front Range when Twomey sent him his prose. The lyrics fit beautifully with a piece of music Alger had already composed. As simply as that “Solstice” came to be. It’s a beautiful song and one Twomey says — with tongue planted firmly in cheek — he’s surprised didn’t stuff his P.O. box with royalty checks.
“I can’t believe the guy who wrote ‘Grandma Got Run Over By a Reindeer’ got rich off that,” he jested.
Listen for yourself on YouTube. And Happy Winter Solstice to you all.
Solstice
Lyrics by Matt Twomey
Music by Eamon Alger
Solstice come, the year grown old
River sleepwalks with the cold
Woods asleep and dreaming of their greening
All the colors laundered out
Time of year for dreams and doubt
Count your blessings, puzzle out their meaning
Watch the old sun disappear
Next one lights a whole new year
Kindled in the dwindling December
Wonder where the last one went
Some days wasted, some well spent
Certain moments meant to last forever
After all you workers and tried
All the things that broke your stride
Something that you hold inside restores you
Thank the Lady, bless the light
Longer days and shorter nights
Raise a glass to all the time before you
World all bundled up in snow
Deep the secrets she must know
Brother Northwind blowing cold and steady
Come the Winter, gone the Fall
Endings are beginnings all
Spring is growing in your heart already
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.