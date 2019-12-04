No matter if he’s watching the Rockies, running around during his day job at the New Sheridan Hotel, playing Brad in “Rocky Horror Picture Show” or teaching kids dance moves at the Sheridan Opera House, Ryan Heidenreich always seems to have a smile on his face.
He moved to Telluride a little over two years ago with his then-girlfriend (now wife) Leah Nikula Heidenreich, and since then has worked at both the Madeline Hotel and Sheridan in restaurant management. What people are just starting to learn about Heidenreich is that is an immensely talented performer and choreographer and he has teamed up with his wife to choreograph Young People’s Theater productions at the Sheridan Opera House.
This weekend the middle school YPT production, “Once Upon a Mattress,” plays at the opera house Friday through Sunday at 6 p.m. nightly, starring young thespians in grades 6-8. The show is a rollicking spin on the classic fairy tale of “The Princess and the Pea” and classic fairytale tropes.
Since the music calendar is lighter this week, I thought it was the perfect opportunity to introduce Heidenreich to readers.
Kathrine Warren: What first brought you to the area?
Ryan Heidenreich: My wife Leah was offered the job as the Sheridan Art’s Foundation’s Young People’s Theater director in June of 2017. We moved from Denver but lived in New York City before Denver.
KW: What made you decide to stay?
RH: Who doesn’t want to stay in Telluride if given the opportunity? We are truly grateful.
KW: What is one of your earliest theater memories?
RH: I was the Littlest Angel in an opera that my mother was playing the lead character. I believe I just sat there on stage and was told to look as cute as possible while my mom sang an operatic lullaby.
KW: What is your day job?
RH: I am an assistant food and beverage manager at the New Sheridan Hotel.
KW: What is your favorite thing about performing?
RH: Playing characters that are extremely different than I am as a person.
KW: What is your dream show to be a part of?
RH: I have many but number one would be Stephen Sondheim’s “Assassins.”
KW: What is your all-time favorite musical and why?
RH: “Assassins.” The music is unbelievable and the concept is very different from other shows.
KW: What is your most treasured possession?
RH: My wedding band.
KW: What is your motto?
RH: Don’t be good, be great!
KW: What are some of your favorite roles you’ve played over the years?
RH: Tarzan in “Tarzan,” Mark in “Altar Boyz,” The Wolf in “Into the Woods,” and Goat in “The Robber Bridegroom.”
KW: What/who inspires you?
RH: People who put others before themselves inspire me.
KW: When you were young, what did you want to be when you grew up?
RH: Either a Major League Baseball player or an actor.
KW: What album are you currently listening to?
RH: I’m more of a podcast guy.
KW: What is your idea of perfect happiness?
RH: That’s a tough question. And could have many answers but one of the answers would be to watch the Colorado Rockies win the World Series at Coors Field.
KW: What does it feel like to be choreographing again?
RH: Great, especially in this setting. The kids have awesome energy and are willing to learn and try new things. They take risks everyday when on stage and are not afraid of anything!
KW: What’s it like working with your wife on “Once Upon a Mattress?” How often have you guys collaborated artistically over the years?
RH: This is our fourth YPT show together. We work very well in making fun, creative shows and dances. We also have performed together three times before moving to Telluride. In “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Robber Bridegroom.” No matter if it’s performing or directing we both support each other and do well giving each other ideas to make sure the show or our performance is the best it can possibly be.
Tickets for “Once Upon a Mattress” are $12 for children 18 and under and $15 for adults in advance. Tickets are $1 more at the door, so I highly suggest buying in advance online at SheridanOperaHouse.com.
