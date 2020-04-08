“Take a walk in the park, does the wind in dark sound like music to you? Well I’m thinking, it does to me. —“Inside,” Jethro Tull
I am fortunate to be sheltered in place with the one human I can tolerate and who, more importantly, can tolerate me. He is steady, while I swing between despair and calm, from anxiety to contentment and around again. Where we both find peace is outdoors. And so, this weekend, we escaped to a place of beauty and magnificence, and worked our bodies beneath impossible blue skies and the heat of the sun.
One foot in front of the other, for miles and miles, we trod without conversation, the only sounds soft footfall and steady breathing behind my bandanna. Usually when I hike some ridiculous song gets stuck in my head on repeat ad infinitum. Sometimes it’s The Carpenters or some other unwanted earworm. Not so this time. The relative silence was rich and nourishing. But one song — far from ridiculous — sang in the trees and brought out another song.
In the last few miles of the hike, the wind started dancing and one little gust stirred the branches and needles of a stunted pine tree off the trail. The sound of the wind in the tree was so unexpected, so startling, I stopped and watched the branches wave and sing. That moment of Zen and deep listening gave me the most peace I’ve had in far too long. Music is in everything, even silence. That’s what I hear. That’s what will keep me sane, even as I struggle to find reason and serenity and something, anything soothing these fraught days.
Jethro Tull’s song “Inside” is my favorite track on “Benefit,” the band’s 1970 release. Composer Ian Anderson sings of winter coming on, and the globetrotting musician is readying for some downtime with his love. He’s anticipating what a slower life will mean. They’ll have friends over for tea, take walks in the park and enjoy the time within to reconnect and relish the small things in life. “I’m sitting on the corner, feeling glad. Got no money coming in, but I can’t be sad. This is the best cup of coffee I ever had.”
I try to hold this song close to me now, but like my sanity, it can be elusive. On the trail, I stood still and listened to the sound of the wind in the pines, a sound I loved about my time in East Texas. It’s a place Texans call the Piney Woods. The wind makes a symphony, best listened to during hot summer nights.
My breath slowed, but it was time to keep moving. We’d gotten a late start and the sun had by now tottered from straight overhead and was falling toward its western terminus. We discovered the maps we had were off so the hike, though relatively easy, turned out to be somewhat longer than anticipated. Simple and welcome exertion became an exercise in trying to ignore the complaints from my too-sedentary hips and barking dogs. I had no choice in being a writer, but it is a calling that demands sitting. And I am sick of sitting. Truly sick of it. As I strode — trudged, actually, by now — I once again wondered if a writing tool could be invented that would allow my never-ending river of thoughts and ideas to be transcribed somewhere, somehow, without speaking, simply by thinking.
I pressed play on “Inside” again. “Can you cook, can you sew? Well, I don’t want to know. That is not what you need on the inside to make the time go.” Here we all are, on the inside, making the time go. For some of us, it’s a scary, jobless, free-fall state. Some have kiddos bouncing off the walls. Many of us have regretfully, but necessarily, canceled long-anticipated journeys beyond the valley. I am far from alone in deeply missing family, my Mother’s Day trip to Texas most assuredly off the menu.
I’ve been working on “Inside” for some time now, hoping to play it for my family. My aching fingers (Well, hell, is that early arthritis?) tell me I’m not playing guitar often enough, but even that deep joy hides as existential dread pulls on me with cold fingers.
Even work, at first a most-welcome evaporator of 40-plus hours each week in lockdown, is a struggle. I struggle to concentrate, to do a job I love with anything resembling clarity. That concerns me greatly.
“Take a walk around the block and be glad that I've got me some time to be in from the outside, and inside with you.” The Dearly Beloved walks a few paces ahead on the red-dust trail. I shut down his earnest attempts at encouragement when I profess the sharpness of my aches. “Just about 45 minutes,” he proclaims. It’s an eternity, but one that passes in — yep — about 45 minutes.
Once back in the car, my legs thank me for finally being still, and I try to stretch so I don’t completely lock up. What a beautiful day it was. On the drive home, the moon rises, nearly full and translucent, and in the heavy twilight, the air is diffuse. The peaks are peach-dusted and dimming. I will myself into gratitude.
“Counting lambs, counting sheep, we will fall into sleep, and we awake to a new day of living, and loving you so.”
I sleep as I haven’t for many nights — deeply — and if only for one night, I have escaped from all of this.
