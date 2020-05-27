Each week, The Watch hosts an interview with the head of a local nonprofit organization. This week we reached out to Ridgway nonprofit — and Mountainfilm partner — dZi Foundation, which works in Eastern Nepal, one of the country’s most remote regions. The foundation’s strategy is unique: it meets communities on their own terms, designing, implementing and maintaining projects in close partnership with those who need assistance the most (and are therefore most motivated to make these projects succeed).
Leslie Vreeland: How are you doing these days? Where are you? What has changed over the last couple of months?
Jim Nowak: Work-wise, very little has changed for me. I’ve been here all along in Ridgway. I have my own separate office where I’m basically quarantined in; our financial officer has a separate office as well. I still walk a block down the alley from my home to work. As for my family, my daughter is home from college, and our son is finishing up high school. My wife and I joke that we’re failing miserably in our attempt to become empty nesters, just like a lot of people right now! We have a 7-year-old Australian Shepherd, and we’ve recently added a 12-week-old “blue merle” Aussie puppy named Cleo, who’s been an amazing distraction and a tremendous addition to our family.
LV: Mountainfilm was online this year. It just ended this week. How’d that go?
JN: We certainly still have our longstanding relationship with Mountainfilm, and it’s awesome, but everything was turned upside down this year. Nothing’s the same. I tip my hat to them — they did a great job of turning things on its head and making it happen. I cannot imagine the logistical and technical challenges of what they pulled off: my family and I really enjoyed it and had a great time. I tip my hat to (executive director) Sage (Martin) and (festival director) Suzan (Beraza). It was all hands on deck.
LV: How has the pandemic affected the communities where dZi works, in eastern Nepal?
JN: It’s a little bit upside down there, as well. As is the case in a lot of developing countries, economies are affected first, and then it’s health issues. When Nepal locked down Katmandu roughly eight weeks ago, half the population took off; they gave everyone 48 hours to get out of town. To this day, our staff is only allowed out of their house two hours a day to get food; no one is allowed outside to exercise. Our big concern was that COVID-19 would get out to our project areas; we immediately set out 85 sets of PPE, which have been a big help. But even in rural areas, people can’t go out and plant things; we’ll see the results of this three months from now, when they should be harvesting. Right now, it’s an economic issue, and soon it will be a food insecurity issue. This is happening everywhere.
LV: What are you focused on?
JN: We have to keep raising funds for when people can use them, because soon these funds will be needed more than ever. We’d actually planned for a crisis; we’d established a reserve fund after Nepal’s earthquakes, in the anticipation of another earthquake. No one expected this! That said, funding has certainly dropped off for dZi, as it has for everyone, and we know we’ll have to do more than what we’d budgeted for next year. The other part of it is doubling down, and keeping our donors involved to the best of our ability. I used to travel in person to (visit donors in) Denver, Aspen, and California. It’s tough to get out there now; no one’s going anywhere. We’ve doubled down on electronic messaging, and the people who are close to dZi, like (mountaineers) Conrad Anker and Renan Ozturk, will be involved in a new video campaign. We have a wonderful long-term donor group, our Visionary Society members, who’ve pooled their money and pledged to match up to $75,000 in donations (for a total of $150,000) through June 21. (To learn more or make a contribution, go to dzi.org.)
LV: It’s a challenging time to manage a nonprofit.
JN: I think one of the really important things is, we’ve been around for 22 years. We’ve been through a lot of crises: 9/11, the Maoist conflict, the massacre of Nepal’s Royal Family, hurricanes, earthquakes and now the virus. When one of these happens, we have a tendency to go right back to work. There’s not much choice; you just lean into the wind. There is always a crisis du jour. It’s not very complicated: we have to keep going.
