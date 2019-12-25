Each holiday season the folks at the Sheridan Arts Foundation, the nonprofit that owns and operates the historic Sheridan Opera House, pull out the big guns and book the biggest, brightest talent for their annual Holiday Concert Series. Past performers have included Smokey Robinson, Chubby Checker and Three Dog Night, just to name a few.
This year’s concert series runs Friday through Tuesday and they’ve outdone themselves once again with a star-studded lineup that will appeal to many generations of music fans. KT Tunstall performs Friday, Jewel returns to the stage for two shows on Saturday and the act that really made my jaw drop this year, Mary Wilson of the Supremes, is the Sunday show. Monday the Emancipators will take the historic stage — a treat for the electronic music fans — and 2020 will be rung in on Tuesday night with the Pimps of Joytime.
Whether you know Wilson as an artist or not, chances are very good you know the lyrics to many of the songs that landed The Supremes on top of the music charts time and time again in the 1960s. She was a founding member of the Supremes with Diana Ross and Florence Ballard and the group saw 12 No. 1 hits with five of them being consecutive from 1964-65: “Stop! In the Name of Love,” “Where Did Out Love Go,” “Baby Love,” Come See About Me,” and “Back in My Arms Again.”
In addition to the music, Wilson’s impressive resume includes best-selling author, former U.S. Cultural Ambassador, motivational speaker and advocate. The film “Dreamgirls” is based on her book, and this fall Wilson released her fourth book, “Supreme Glamour,” a coffee table book showcasing the gowns The Supremes were known for during their tenure and the book delves into the history of the most successful recording group of all time.
I was supremely honored to have the opportunity to talk to Wilson in advance of her Opera House show.
Kathrine Warren: What inspired you to dive into this side of your life as a Supreme with this book?
Mary Wilson: First of all, the three books that I’ve written were inspired by my high school teacher Mr. Boone who encouraged me when I was about 17 years old to become a writer instead of a singer, so I started keeping diaries. And then later, my first book, “Dream Girls” was released and then after that, “Supreme Faith” was released and now I have the “Supreme Glamour.” It’s more like a different look at our history and our biography in terms of the Supremes and what we’ve accomplished. We talked about the music on the other books, so this time I wanted to give it a twist. Our image became as famous as the recordings.
KW: You came up with this fashion on your own, correct? It’s not like a lot of artists today who have stylists.
MW: Yes. I tend to think we weren’t thinking about an image at the time. We were just being the type of girls that we were, we were very, “girly-girl.” We loved to dress up and we loved to look good so we were just being who we were. And when we went to Motown, I think they were smart enough to see that ‘oh wow, these girls aren’t just teenage girls, they are women.’ We went and bought our first set of pearls from Woolworth.
And we grew up in that era when we followed the black community of women. They always dressed well. Women were always dressed. We were influenced by black females in our community.
KW: And went on to influence other female musicians afterward to have a certain look and figure out their look.
MW: Whoopi Goldberg wrote the forward to my book, and when she saw us on the Ed Sullivan show, it inspired her to be someone more than what she ever thought she could be. And you know, other people inspired us when we were growing up, like Lena Horne.
But I think we inspired people because at the time, in America, we were still black people during the Civil Rights era ... and we helped inspire a whole generation of people, so I’m very happy to have been a part of that.
KW: We all know how huge Motown was in giving black people a national platform during such an intense racially divided time, but I’m curious what that time was like as a woman in the boy’s game of the recording industry at the time especially as a woman of color?
MW: Back then, because we were kind of different, we didn’t really have a lot of problems because we were sort of cute, and we weren’t competing with men. But I can definitely say, that we were one of the few females that helped to crack that ceiling. But we were kind of early, we didn’t have a lot of, shall I say, confrontations with men. And really we were just being cute girls.
I think we did help women and even men in realizing that women can be strong and beautiful at the same time and ambitious and wealthy and all of that. We gave people the idea that women are just as equal men, because we were giving the men a run for their money including the Rolling Stones and all of those British groups. I think we were some of the first women, and then, of course, black women, to help crack that ceiling.
KW: What can the audience expect to hear at your show this weekend?
MW: My concerts all over the world, wherever I’m touring, and I’m sure Diana has the same thing, you can perform a lot of songs by other artists, but audiences still want to hear the hits. So, I try to do as many of those as I can, that’s a given. But then I also throw in songs that I enjoy singing, that represent who I am as a singer. I do some Beatles, some Stevie Wonder you know, it just depends.
KW: You grew up in Detroit. What's it like from your perspective to have witnessed the city grow and change over the years?
MW: Detroit is my favorite place. I have sweaters and caps that I wear whenever I travel that say, I am a native Detroiter. And it’s amazing, wherever I go, in the airports, people love Detroit. I’m really happy it’s getting the attention and money that it needs to rebuild the city. I told you earlier that Mr. Boone was responsible for me writing my book. We had a great education system. Detroit was a great city to grow up in. The community was just great, so I’m very proud of the city.”
KW: Every time I listen to Motown, and your music, I realize how many songs I know and love from movies or countless other pop culture references, and I feel like your music is just timeless and generations can come together over Motown. Why do you think it's so popular still to this day, and why it's so universal?
MW: One thing about Detroit and Motown is that the music that we made there really kind of helped change the music in America. It is timeless and it’s wonderful. Who can say why it’s lasted all of these years? It definitely influenced the writers and musicians of today. (It’s) the model for all who are creating music today, and I’m just happy that we as the Supremes were at Motown, and that we had those writers.
Mary Wilson plays Sunday at 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.). The show is seated, and she performs with her six-piece band. Ticket sales are picking up and they expect the show to sell out, so be sure to buy your tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime, only at the Opera House experience at sheridanoperahouse.com or by calling 970-728-9788 ext. 5.
