I’ve had the immense honor of getting to know Tim Johnson over the last couple of years since I started doing a weekly televised version of this space on Telluride TV’s Almost Live show, which he masterfully edits.
Johnson at first may seem like your average quiet nerd, sitting behind the camera or editing screen, but over the years he’s proven to be thoughtful, funny and a genuinely nice guy. Case in point: He was the first person to notice I had a completely new color eyeglasses frames last winter.
So when I saw that he was playing with his Front Range-based band at the Liberty Friday night, it felt like the perfect excuse to kick start my off-season local musician profiles a couple weeks earlier than I originally anticipated.
Johnson is a self-proclaimed film school nerd, but also a guitarist who started Bolonium as an inside joke with his friend and accordionist Richard Taylor. The band is Taylor, Johnson, Bonnie Finley on drums and Paul Day on bass.
The group, thanks in part to its film school background, has masterfully channeled early 1980s art school vibes of Devo, but with a dose of Wierd Al Yankovic’s satire. Bolonium has two full-length albums out, and their hilarious music videos can be found at youtube.com/boloniumband.
Kathrine Warren: What first brought you to the area?
Tim Johnson: I first came to Telluride in 2008 as an intern for Plum TV. I had no idea what to expect and fell in love with the creative vibe of Telluride.
KW: What made you decide to stay?
TJ: After the internship ended, I moved back to Denver but continued to do freelance video work in Telluride. I never imagined I would be able to live here full time until I got a job offer from Telluride TV in 2015. I am filled with gratitude to be able to live and work in this wonderful community.
KW: What is one of your earliest musical memories?
TJ: One of my earliest musical memories is of my Aunt Brenda and Uncle Bernie performing an acoustic duet of “Blue Bayou” in my parents’ kitchen. I was a toddler and my uncle’s guitar seemed so big and intimidating. I remember feeling their harmonies reverberate in my chest.
KW: What is your instrument of choice?
TJ: My instrument of choice is guitar, though I don’t think of myself as a guitarist. I’m happy to pull odd sounds from whatever source is available. I’m an editor by profession, so I approach songwriting as sort of a puzzle that needs to be pieced together and each instrument is just a means to an end.
KW: What is your day job?
TJ: My day job is producer/editor at Telluride TV. My dream job!
KW: What is your favorite thing about playing music?
TJ: Collaborating with friends is a huge thrill and has created the closest relationship bonds in my life. I also am obsessed with home recording, and it’s therapeutic to now have a backlog of songs I’ve made throughout my life that serve as a kind of journal.
KW: What is your dream gig?
TJ: Town Park stage. Or maybe the Sheridan Opera House?
KW: What is your all-time favorite album?
TJ: “More Songs About Buildings and Food” by Talking Heads, though it’s hard to pick just one album.
KW: What/who inspires you?
TJ: I recently read the Beastie Boys memoir and got super inspired. Their unabashed love of all genres of music, their experimental approaches to creating unique sounds and their humor has always resonated with me.
KW: What did you want to be when you grew up?
TJ: A Beatle.
KW: What album are you currently listening to?
TJ: “Emperor Tomato Ketchup” by Stereolab.
KW: What is your idea of perfect happiness?
TJ: Biking down Jurassic Trail, full speed on a summer evening.
KW: What artist do you listen to only in private?
TJ: I dance alone to “Fergalicious” more often than I’m willing to admit.
KW: What is your ultimate road trip album?
TJ: “Good Morning Spider” by Sparklehorse, especially in the autumn.
KW: What artist would you most like to share a stage with?
TJ: The B-52s
KW: What was the first concert you attended?
TJ: I saw three of the four Monkees during a half-time show at a soccer game as a kid, but my first real concert as a teenager was Les Claypool’s Flying Frog Brigade.
KW: What was the first album you purchased?
TJ: “Lincoln” by They Might Be Giants (on cassette).
