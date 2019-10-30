I have spent the last year or so telling anyone who asks, how good a band Alan Booradley and the NIA is. Sure, I’m a little biased because a dear friend of mine is one of the lead singers. But my fandom is based on much more than that.
The NIA, which stands for Neighborhood Improvement Association, is a nod to Booradley’s previous band in New Orleans a band that first brought him to the area.
He first assembled a local NIA for last year’s Halloween bash at the Liberty, with a slightly different ensemble, and in the months that followed, he grew the band to include two female vocalists and now has a solid crew of nine talented musicians who will get any party going with a mix of incredible covers that play to each musician’s talent.
Alan Booradley and the NIA are back this week playing the Liberty for KOTO’s annual Halloween Bash, so I thought it was time to get to know one of the members of the NIA, bass player Sean Wilson.
Kathrine Warren: What first brought you to the area?
Sean Wilson: My eldest brother picked Dustin and me up from the Grand Junction Amtrak station, after a 32-hour or so train ride from Birmingham, Michigan, on June 14, 2012. I remember the date because we arrived at night and woke up early the next day to a mountain paradise, taking the gondola to work a 15-hour shift catering a wedding at Gorrono. Straight to work!
KW: What made you decide to stay?
SW: A few things, but the thin clean mountain air seemed to induce a healthy lifestyle and I was running away from the norm at the time (college, etc.) so this box canyon was the perfect escape. Even the partying felt healthier at elevation. More importantly, the number of things you can do right in your backyard — hiking and skiing — were all new to me and I fell in love.
The friendships made, having my brothers here, the community, and that my father’s ashes were spread at the bottom of Lift 7 and atop Wilson Peak many years ago were all reasons for me to stay. Feeling closer to him than I ever have since I was 2 years old when he passed, there was no rush to leave. The energy here was right and I believe everyone is where they are meant to be, so here I am.
KW: What is your instrument of choice?
SW: Depends on if it's just me or with a group. Just me, I like guitar and vocals with occasional harmonica. If it's a group, it's whatever they need. It's seems I have a hard time choosing because back when I was living in Michigan I surprised the house with bringing home a drum kit and shortly after that bringing back a piano, to which I almost got completely in the house before my mom coming home, but had to take apart the sliding glass door to get it in, which took some time. A little mad at first but I think she enjoys it now.
What I enjoy most, instead of a specific instrument, is the overall outcome of the song. Being a part of a well-oiled music machine is very satisfying to me. So whatever I can provide in a group to produce a well-rounded sound is what I'm after. Right now it's the bass and I'm loving it.
KW: What is your day job?
SW: I make the Iice cream at La Cocina de Luz!
KW: What is your favorite thing about playing music?
SW: Playing music is a great release. It's therapeutic for your mind, body and soul. My favorite thing about music is that it's universal. All human beings can understand it. We can all feel it in an array of emotions and it makes us listen and talk and has the power to break down all barriers that divide us. It is the ultimate communication and uniting force amongst us humans. We all have the music inside.
KW: What is your all-time favorite album?
SW: There are so many, but I'll go with “Moondance” by Van Morrison. It's pretty perfect.
KW: What is your idea of perfect happiness?
Being free and liberated to pursue such happiness. I think the world is already there for a utopian society with the advancements of technology and the evolution of human consciousness meeting in synchronicity, but deep-rooted corruption in the foundations of our society stands in our way. So, if we get rid of the corruption we should be good to go. Then we can be happy.
KW: What is your favorite road trip album?
SW: CCR is the best road trip music!
KW: What artist would you most like to share a stage with?
SW: I'd really like to share a stage with Van Morrison or Neil Young or Bob Dylan.
KW: What was the first concert you attended?
SW: Peter Frampton when I was just a youngling.
KW: What was the first album you purchased?
SW: A two-CD set of Led Zeppelin’s greatest hits and two-CD set of The Rolling Stones, “40 Licks.”
The 44th annual KOTO Radio Halloween Bash starts at 9 p.m. Thursday night and doors are at 8 p.m. There will be a costume contest at 10 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance online at koto.org.
