Nature’s swiftest and most elusive hunters, raptors are fascinating to behold.
They’re also almost impossible to see up close.
For the past couple of years, though, you could have done just that at Ridgway State Park, by attending a “Talon Talk” sponsored by the Front Range nonprofit Nature’s Educators.
The all-volunteer group houses dozens of animals that it uses for public education and outreach, but its specialty by far is winged predators, with a total of 40 on-site at its facility in Sedalia. The birds’ mugshots are available at natureseducators.org, where you will also find their back-stories. This is where you’ll also learn a depressing fact: Though some were captive-bred, many others were badly injured by collisions with automobiles. Today their main work is not to hunt — or even to soar, given that many are no longer capable of it — but to be emissaries for their kind, for a greater good.
“It’s one thing to say, ‘We need to save the Earth,’” the group’s website explains. “We connect people to the environment by teaching them about the other creatures that live in it. We hope that by connecting with our ambassadors and learning their personal stories, audience members will understand the importance of conservation.”
On Sept. 6 at Ridgway State Park, Nature’s Educators and its raptor-ambassadors return for a program to be presented by the group’s executive director, Devin Jaffe. His presence is important; Jaffe’s a master falconer who occasionally brings one of his own birds — say, the Harris’s hawks Pharaoh or Phoenix, both of which he uses for hunting — to perform at Talon Talks. Next week’s guest list will include a hawk, an owl, an eagle and a falcon, known as the fighter jets of the bird world for the breathtaking speeds they reach during nosedives to land their prey (Jaffe owns a pair of these, as well). Space is limited, so although attendance is free at these stunning presentations, advance registration is required. The Talon Talk will be held at the Visitors Center Overlook at 7:30 p.m. Call the park at 970-626-5824, if you’d like to attend.
BIRDS OF PLAY
Alex Paul won the Blues Challenge at last year’s Blues & Brews Festival in Telluride. Before he and bandmates Eric Shedd and Jack Tolan — collectively, Birds of Play — head back to the big outdoor stage in Town Park for this year’s fest, they’ll play a more intimate indoor one: Ridgway’s Sherbino Theater tomorrow night (Friday). The band cites the Wood Brothers and Gregory Alan Isakov as influences, and Paul has said he’s been influenced by Jim Croce, Paul Simon and Taj Majal. Yet their chiming vocals, sweet strings, and sincere delivery are singular. Their music is very much of a place, too — the Rocky Mountains — beginning with the first song on the new album, “Anthrophony,” which describes “an imagined friendship between Saint John and Saint Michael, the San Juans and the San Miguel River.”
The second number is about something more than friendship. “A dancing in the kitchen to a song about falling slow,” Paul sings in “Turning Back,” “you said you might just fall with me, it’s now better that I know.”
The flirtation is bittersweet; so’s the song.
“Immersed in all these feelings
Though not a one of them is hard
You swept me up in wonder.
You may keep my kind regards.”
You can stream “Anthrophony” for free at birdsofplaymusic.com. The concert Friday is at 7:30 p.m.
