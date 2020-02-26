My love for G. Love and Special Sauce’s music dates back to working at a burrito shop in high school taking music recommendations from the older college kids I worked with and grooving to his laid back blues-meets-rap sound as we prepped pico de gallo and cleaned the kitchen after hours.
Three years ago, G. Love played Telluride Ski Resort’s closing day and at the eleventh hour, his people reached out to the Sheridan Opera House for a last minute show later in the evening for a discounted ticket. It was a career highlight from my time at the Opera House marketing a show for an artist I’ve for years.
G. Love and Special Sauce return to the box canyon this week playing Tuesday night at the Sheridan Opera House. His latest album, “The Juice,” was released last month and was co-written and produced by none other than Keb’ Mo’ and features an all-star lineup of today’s hottest blues musicians including Robert Randolph, Roosevelt Collier, Marcis King and more.
I was lucky enough to catch up with up with Mr. Love, aka Garrett Dunton, on the phone earlier this month.
Kathrine Warren: It’s been just about three years since you were last in Telluride — in a nutshell, what have you been up to since you last came here?
G. Love: I got my new record, “The Juice” that just came out in January. So that’s the main thing and to tell you the truth, that’s what I’ve spent a lot of time (on) over the last couple years.
I was in a studio with Keb’ Mo’ that fall (2017), and that record was a long time coming. We worked on it intermittently over three years. We did that record from the ground up pretty much. Most of the songs Keb’ and I wrote together with his writing partner Gary Nicholson in Nashville. It was really a meticulous process as we were really working on the crafting of the songs. He’s a really meticulous producer and the process took a little longer but it was worth it. We delved into every lyric, every note, song ... the right placement on the beat. It was like a master class on music, so I’m really happy right now to have that out.
KW: How did you and Keb’ M’o connect for this project?
GL: The story goes back to the beginning of both of our careers in 1993. We were signed by this guy named Michael Kaplan at Epic Records, and together we relaunched Okeh Records. That was an old “race” record label meaning that they started in 1930s and released a lot of records by African American artists. We relaunched this label together, and then that was when we both hit the road separately.
Fast forward about 20 years later, we reconnected for a tour, and during that time, we talked about doing something together, and so that was it. And we had a long history, but we hadn’t really had too much communication. So Keb’ said, why don’t you come down, and said send me five of your most sincere songs, the ones you feel connected to.
And I thought, well that’s kind of a funny thing, I feel connected to all of my songs. So I sent him five songs and a week went by, I didn’t hear anything, two weeks went by, and I texted him to ask if he got the music, and he just texted back, “yes.”
And that’s when we started working on a bunch of new tunes. He really had a great way of helping me take any song that I had already established to the next level.
KW: Tell me about the title track of the album, “The Juice.”
GL: “The Juice” is a protest song against the Trump administration. Everything I’m doing right now is to get that song out there. I wanted to make a song that was kind of a rallying cry for the progressive movement. I wanted to write a song that encouraged people to vote and gives strength to those people who are going to rallies and the activists and the politicians that are pushing for progressive agendas for our country.
KW: Telluride is the perfect place for a song with that sort of message.
GL: I’m super stoked to get back to Telluride. We took a family camping trip back there when I was probably 13 or 14 and it’s now a famous story in our family. We had this regular sedan rental car, and my father drove it up that trail at the end of Telluride, Black Bear Pass. He took our rental car up that thing. We did not make it over, but we didn’t die. But my mom got out of the car and walked down, and it’s been a family legend ever since.
G. Love and Special Sauce play the Sheridan Opera House Tuesday, March 3. The show starts at 8 p.m. Doors at 7 p.m. As of press deadline, tickets were selling fast, so visit SheridanOperaHouse.com to see if tickets are still available.
