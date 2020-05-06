The festivals are falling like dominoes. Town Park will be quiet and empty, probably all summer. No tarps, no brightly colored flags snapping in the breeze. No happy, dirty little kids spraying sunburned, shirtless men with water pistols. No banjos, no saxophones, no electric guitars. The dust will be picked up not by stomping boots, but by little zephyrs, dancing unseen across a vast field, a field dotted only with lolling couples, dashing dogs, a murder of crows pecking in the grass. No complaints about noise from East End residents. This is what a sputtering economy looks and sounds like.
Beyond the empty pockets this extraordinary summer will leave in its unforgettable wake, the cancellation of music festivals means that, for many of us, there is a lamentable void in the live music diet. It’s an emotional and physical form of sustenance that is as nourishing as a bowl of hot lentil dal or a mound of chicken basil dumplings drenched in peanut sauce. Without it, I am diminished.
The musicians whose livelihoods depend on touring are each hunkered down in their respective domiciles. And if I’m going nuts without seeing them play, they’re equally as pent up, without a healthy outlet for their creativity and genius. Enter the internet. Artist after artist is either playing nearly daily, or releasing video footage of past shows, or collaborating with bandmates to perform solitary-yet-together versions of beloved songs. I consume these offerings like the manna they are.
I “visit” nearly daily with Mike Campbell, one of my favorite guitarists working today. Formerly Tom Petty’s wingman and co-captain with The Heartbreakers, Campbell recently filled in as Lindsey Buckingham’s replacement with Fleetwood Mac. His side project, The Dirty Knobs, would have his full attention now, but those guys are, like you and me, separated from their tribe by geography and coronavirus.
Campbell, who sounds eerily like Petty when he sings and talks, has been busting out relics from the vast Heartbreakers catalogue, and each day we get a peek at another axe from his quiver. Not only do the heartstrings get a tug every time he riffs on Petty, but he’s been dropping tunes by Jimmy Reed, John Prine, The Ramones and the Stones, as well as a new original, “Lockdown,” with proceeds going to a food bank he supports. In some videos, he rips from a sizeable corncob pipe before wailing on the guitar du jour. He plays in the kitchen, in his studio, on the deck, in the living room, even once, it appeared, from in the shower. Sometimes a dog wanders through. I’m beginning to feel like I know my way around his casa.
Another gem out there is The Doobie Brothers’ multi-screen take on “Black Water,” which includes a bunch of regular folks joining in for the “honky-tonk, take me by the hand, pretty mama, gonna dance with you all night long” vocal jamboree at the end. The song includes a glimpse of Telluride favorite, John Cowan, whose fine bass playing and exquisite vocals got him a job as a Doobie. Memories of all kinds flooded my synapses watching the band play on a grid of screens. In high school, we chorus and theater types sang “Black Water” in perfect harmony while strolling the hallways of Glenelg High School. Years later, as part of the live broadcast of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, Doobie fiddler John McPhee came by for an interview. That year we relished seeing Cowan return to the stage where, as a founding member of the groundbreaking band, New Grass Revival, he wowed us with his amazing pipes on many a Telluride solstice weekend night.
Neil Finn, too, got in on the “remember this song” trend in his native New Zealand by gathering the remaining original members of his great ’80s band, Crowded House, for a chill-bumped version of “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” again on an array of screens, each member playing from home. Hey now.
And, for an exciting and updated take on the blues, I love dropping in on Larkin Poe’s sessions. The sister duo takes on blues classics by standard-bearers Howlin’ Wolf and John Lee Hooker with grit and intensity, as well as dishing up their own fiery originals in their Home Sweet Home live series scheduled every other Saturday through June 6. It may be as close as I get to seeing them this summer. Gumby has them booked for his September Blues & Brews Festival this year, but I don’t want to get my hopes up for anything, least of all any of the musical feasts that are the keystones of my summers in Telluride. I am trying to accept that nothing will be as we expect this summer.
Even Pink Floyd knows we’re losing our minds. They’ve released a free sampling of their live shows, shows that are notoriously mind-blowing, both aurally and visually. We flubbed an attempt to watch one this weekend, opting instead to listen to — and I mean really listen — “Wish You Were Here” on vinyl. It was fitting. I can think of dozens and dozens of people I wish were here. Or I was there. I really do feel like a lost soul swimming in a fish bowl.
The past two weekends, we streamed WWOZ, the great New Orleans community radio station, which broadcast archived sets from Jazz Fests past. It was such a great idea. I hope KOTO considers similar programming come Bluegrass weekend. Festing in place is better than nothing at all. I’m already plotting my backyard tarp set-up.
In a cruel twist, our turntable is acting up and our receiver is failing. For now, we can’t even avail ourselves of selections from our vinyl and CD libraries. The thought of being cut off from the one thing that will keep my rubber side down in this crazy, careening chapter of human existence is not a pretty one. And much as I try to utterly eschew screen time once the work whistle blows on Friday evening, I know I can “visit” a host of musicians online. It really helps me get down with the lockdown.
