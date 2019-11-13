When I first started going on KOTO Community Radio to promote Sheridan Opera House shows back in the day, I received some valuable advice that sticks with me to this day, even though I’m rarely at the microphone these days — smile while you’re talking on air, because the listeners can hear that in your voice.
Every time I hear KOTO’s Heidi Sarazan on air, I can tell she’s smiling. The joy emanating from her voice is palpable through the radio waves, whether she’s on air as DJ Heid-Out or hosting the live broadcasts of one of our music festivals.
In larger towns, you most likely don’t know the voices on air, but the beauty of Telluride’s beloved local radio station is that its staff and longtime DJs feel like family as they accompany your evening dinners or morning commutes, and chances are you’ve met them over the years or are lucky enough to call at least one of them a friend.
This weekend marks the unofficial beginning to winter with KOTO’s annual ski swap. The swap is the place to score killer discounts on skis, snowboards and other winter apparel, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the radio station. The ski swap takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Wilkinson Public Library’s parking garage.
Sarazen is a huge music fan, and since I’ve featured many a local musician in this space during offseason, I thought I’d turn the tables and talk with Sarazen about her love of music and her work as operations assistant for the radio station.
Kathrine Warren: What first brought you to the area, and when was that?
Heidi Sarazen: I moved to Telluride for the winter season in 2011. I was working as a raft guide in the southeast, but didn’t really have a plan of what I would do after the season ended. I applied to be a ticket checker, got a room at Big Billie’s, and here I am nine years later.
KW: What made you decide to stay?
HS: I stayed for the music. I was excited to go to the Telluride Bluegrass Festival that first summer. My dad had turned me onto bluegrass and the festival when I was younger, and that was actually how I first heard about Telluride. (I didn’t know how to ski when I moved here).
KW: What is one of your earliest musical memories?
HS: My family lived in Littleton until I was 4, when we moved to New Jersey. My first musical memory is driving down some mountain pass — my parents think it was Independence Pass — and listening to Eric Clapton’s version of “I Shot the Sheriff.” I still remember it like it was yesterday.
KW: What is your favorite thing about working for KOTO?
HS: The creativity it allows me. I don’t necessarily have a to-do list every day, and I don’t always have a strict deadline, so it forces me to take a step back, look at the big picture and figure out how to make KOTO better. Also, the festival broadcasts!
KW: What are the top three shows you’ve ever seen?
HS: Top three shows maybe more for what they meant to me than the musicality of it.
The first time I saw Old Crow Medicine Show, I was a freshman in college and my friend was like, you wanna go see a bluegrass band? I said hell yeah and then we got here and it was OCMS. Seeing so many people just getting down to bluegrass was a huge moment for me. I would hide the bluegrass CDs I took from my dad in high school from my friends. I really felt like I was in my element for the first time.
The first time I saw the Infamous Stringdusters at the Sheridan Opera House. It was the first time I saw them live and I haven’t missed them when they’ve come to town since! They’re one of my favorite bands to see live. Each member is just so talented.
Phish. I saw them for the first time at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington with my sister and the whole experience of the crowd and the music — it’s pretty incredible. Lots of love at a Phish show.
KW: What is your motto?
HS: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” — Maya Angelou
KW: What/who inspires you?
HS: My parents — they’ve taught me to appreciate the people and moments in your life and that material things come and go. We don’t need as much as we think we do. Consume less and give more.
KW: What did you want to be when you grew up?
HS: I wanted to work for National Geographic as a photojournalist.
KW: What is your idea of perfect happiness?
HS: A bluebird powder day with nobody on the mountain. Party runs all day!
KW: What was the first concert you attended?
HS: Dave Matthews Band at Giants Stadium. I was 13 and my sister, three-and-a-half years older, took me. I was so excited to got to DMB, who was my all-time favorite in middle and high school, and to hang out with a bunch of high-schoolers. That night a huge lightning storm rolled in during the encore of “Two Step,” and the lightning timed perfectly with the music. That’s in my top concert experiences for sure.
