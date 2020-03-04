Shows don’t happen often enough at O’Bannon’s these days, but the Moon will shine bright next Thursday and Friday, as Triple Black Diamond Tour rolls into town. With regular and energetic Telluride appearances over the past few years, along with an outstanding recent album release, the Futurebirds are a band to get excited about seeing, but not the only band to get excited about for this two-night run. In the belly of Telluride’s celebrated dive bar, the Moon at O’Bannon’s, the Futurebirds will be joined by one of Denver’s most exciting bands, Flaural. This pairing will treat music fans to two genre-spanning nights of psychedelia in what should be one of the finest displays of live music in town this winter.
For over a decade, the Futurebirds have embraced the title “road warriors” with a grassroots approach to growing their fanbase. The group has expanded interest well beyond their Athens, Georgia, origins, cutting their teeth show-to-show, while earning a deep loyalty and connection with fans throughout the country. This practice of a revolving, seemingly endless tour is becoming increasingly common for rock bands in today's music landscape. The lifestyle isn’t easy, but the Futurebirds bring compassion to every single show, and you can tell they genuinely care about their attendees and turning such attendees into fans. In Telluride alone they have played multiple shows over the last year, yet the local, rather regional, have increased the excitement for each event. I mean, People from Durango are talking about this show.
The Futurebirds’ new album “Teamwork” is a unique showcase of psychedelic, Americana and country-rock full of guitar fuzz and twangy slide guitars, complemented with occasional horns and synths. The fourth album in a series of fantastic releases feels more produced, concentrated and polished than previous efforts. In the lyrics, you can interpret stories from the road on anthemic songs like, “Wandering Minds” and “All Damn Night,” stories of loss in “Waiting on a Call,” along with other themes. Appropriately titled “Teamwork,” you can almost feel each band members contribution synchronizing throughout the record to create something beautifully distinct from front to back. These new songs, along with many classics, will be more than enough to fill two nights of shows here, and I suspect like last year both nights will feature unique sets.
Warming up the stage for the Futurebirds is Denver psychedelic, art-pop outfit Flaural. Ahead of their 2019 release “Postponement,” Denver Post music critic John Wenzel wrote a feature on the group titled “Flaural is one of Colorado’s best bands, even if it’s hardly ever here.” This title couldn’t be truer in describing Flaural to those unfamiliar. In the last five years, the band has played esteemed indie festivals like Bosie’s Treefort, Chicago’s AudioTree Festival, and has shared stages with Dan Deacon, Wand, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Real Estate.
Fans of today’s synth craze, psychedelic, post-rock, even jazz, should plan on getting to O’Bannon’s early to see Flaural perform. The band’s style strays far from the sonic cycle locals have come to know as the norm in Colorado’s mountain towns. Their sound reminds me of early Tame Impala records, combined with expansive sweeping sounds from bands like Explosions In the Sky, with underlying improvisational qualities seen in groups like The Mattson 2 or BADBADNOTGOOD.
There's something special about the not-so-frequent show at the Moon at O’Bannon’s these days. Maybe it’s the low ceilings, the in-your-face stage, cheap beer or dive vibe of it all, but something about the venue feels rowdy, punk and fitting for the high energy rock styles of the Futurebirds and Flaural. From a music industry perspective, these are massive indie bands, for the tiny Moon at O’Bannon’s, and the whole show should feel like very exclusive underplay, a score for those who choose to attend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.