In this crazy, upside-down chapter in human history, I struggle to make sense of any of it. I am far from alone in this, and I bow to those on the front lines, risking their own health and sacrificing precious time with family to help us, as a society, keep our collective keel in the water. I find I have lost my patience with those flaunting disregard for donning masks and ignoring the advice of the medical community. Normally, I don’t mind lobbing a few facts into the steaming brew of conspiracy theories and the kind of misinformation that, to me, is dangerous, not to mention rampant on social media, but anymore, purveyors of lies get my contempt. Humans vex me so.
But that’s nothing new. Our species often makes me wonder how we’ve survived this long, what with our wasteful ways, trashing of the environment and the resurgence of a Dark Ages mentality that threatens reason. Now, in the throes of a deadly pandemic, there are those who ignorantly assail the work of medical providers by gathering unmasked and urging governments to throw open the doors of every business deemed non-essential before it’s prudent to do so. I get it. I’d be getting restless, too, if I didn’t have a paycheck (so far, so good), but because I believe that what our local and state officials are asking us to do is common sense, I’ll willingly abide in my new, pandemic-modified groove.
There is a new rhythm to these days. I’ve been home since March 14, having left the office on a bleak Friday the 13th with a mild head cold, and not planning on returning until I kicked the thing. But before another workweek began, the county issued its public health order, the newspaper declared we’d all be working remotely, and here we are.
In a Kondo-esque flurry of straightening and clearing some weeks before (remember February?), I transformed my desk from a teetering mountain range of notebooks, papers and unopened mail, to a relatively orderly and ready to use workspace. Much as I wish for clairvoyance, I cannot claim that. But I do wonder if something deeper compelled me to clear the deck for the work I now do on it, nearly daily.
Mondays are for coming up with my share of the week’s content in the paper, writing my column and reading government agendas. I’ll shoot my editor and fellow scribes an email with my story ideas and see how everyone’s doing. Like everyone else, I have good days and bad days, but I don’t need a ventilator, so that makes every day a pretty damn good one. But as a writer and an empath, the heaviness of living during a pandemic can make my outlook bleak at times. I’m fortunate that for four solid days I bow my head to the task of putting out a paper. At least there’s some time when I don’t obsess over every new development. I can’t. I’d go insane.
But by Friday, when I am truly weary of squinting at my tiny laptop screen and my already-roughshod typing skills have gone Cro-Magnon, I’m ready for a long walk and a few stiff cocktails. In addition to my fairly diligent self-care routines like exercise, good food and rest, music-listening sessions, and cat-cuddling (whether they want it or not), I will admit that little is better for escaping All This than a brace of cocktails. A few, precious hours of blissful forgetting goes a long way.
Of course, it’s all there the next time I drop into social media or take a peek at my news sources, but the Dearly Beloved’s well-crafted Manhattans are effective for the mental diversion we all crave. Whatever floats your boat.
The highlight of each week has been a literal escape from the house. Within the county, we’ve been making forays into the wild where we immerse ourselves in Nature. We find warmth and wind-eroded rock, towering ponderosas and quiet canyons. And we walk, each of us mostly silent and lost in our thoughts. On Sunday, well into an easy, long stroll nearby, the step counter on my wrist startled me with a flurry of buzzing. I’d hit a high mark. I walk as if to obliterate all the hours I spend sitting on my ass, trying to string words together that might mean something to someone. I walk as if I can walk away from the sorrow and stupidity, from the fear and uncertainty. Of course we can’t, but still, we walk. It’s a groove that helps me abide.
At home, we reward ourselves with a beer before showering and preparing dinner. Tonight, it’s a chicken Marbella recipe, plucked from what has become a vast, online recipe box I’ve curated on the New York Times’ Food and Cooking section. Even in the best of times, I find great solace and immense comfort in the kitchen. Cooking nearly surpasses eating, so satisfying is the process of chopping, measuring, stirring and testing. And so Sunday I went from one happy place — our astounding, wild backyard — to another — the tiled kitchen from which endless meals have been made with love.
Monday, being Monday, always comes too soon. The DB dragged his heels getting to work, and I had to drink black tea instead of coffee because I’m out of beans. That’s Monday for you. But if we’re lucky and being diligent, wearing our masks and staying home, we’ll all have many more Mondays to enjoy. Even the online nutters and flag-waving non-believers deserve more Mondays.
Next time, I promise I’ll write about music. And I promise there will be a next time. Not that I’m clairvoyant. Be well and take good care.
