The weekend sandwiched between Telluride Film Festival and Telluride Blues & Brews has historically been pretty mellow around these parts.
It allows locals a chance to take a breath between major festivals, take a run over Imogene Pass (for the very ambitious) or leave town for a respite. But during the past several years, KOTO Community Radio has taken the opportunity to celebrate the end of the summer with a fall street dance.
And as I compiled this week’s Beat Sheet, I was pleasantly surprised to see how much is truly on the books for this weekend.
Thursday night, the Cottonwood Trio, comprised of Tom Nading, Wyatt Listrom and Stuart Stroud, play at the Phoenix Bean at 6 p.m.
On Friday night, Beyond the Groove’s Music on the Green wraps up its 2019 summer series with violinist Ruby playing Reflection Plaza in Mountain Village from 5-7 p.m. Trained as a classical violinist in West Virginia, Ruby’s music spans from rock to honky-tonk, and she’s well-versed on cello, mandolin, bass and piano, but typically only performs live with violin, guitar, viola and ukelele. Her live show is an effortless blend of Appalachian roots, classical, rock, blues and country — a sound she calls “mountain soul.”
If you’re in Telluride Friday night, there are two wonderful opportunities to listen to live local music over dinner. Hotel Telluride has guitarist David Nunn playing 5:30-8:30 p.m. And Colona, comprised of Ethan Hale and Warren Galbraith, plays at the Phoenix Bean at 6 p.m. Both establishments offer drinks and dinner and a lovely atmosphere for supporting local talent. Nunn will also be playing Hotel Telluride at the same time slot on Saturday night.
KOTO Community Radio will shut down Colorado Avenue between Willow and Alder Street for the station’s third annual Street Dance. The event is a bookend to KOTO’s summer fundraising season, and features live music from both the Futurebirds and Lavalanche. Lavalanche is another Telluride-based group, featuring Tyler Simmons, Mike Enriquez and John Sullivan. As for Futurebirds, they’ve been through the area several times and with each gig gain more and more fans with their Southern indie rock sound. The street dance is from 4-8 p.m. and attendance is free (just walk east on Colorado Avenue and follow the sound of the music) and light snacks and libations will be for sale with proceeds benefiting KOTO.
Saturday night, the Sheridan Opera House will get us all in the mood for next week’s Blues & Brews with Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers playing at 9 p.m. Dopsie was nominated for a Grammy in 2018 and hails from one of Louisiana’s most influential zydeco families. He grew up interested in the washboard but quickly moved over to accordion as that’s where his true talents lie.
Dopsie debuted his own band at age 19, and since then they have performed in 40 countries and hundreds of cities across North America, Europe and Brazil. As Rolling Stone magazine said, “He has no competition in his genre, he’s the Jimi Hendrix of the accordion.”
Tickets are $20 for general admission on the floor and $30 for reserved seats in the balcony with a $5 ticketing fee. They can be purchased at sheridanoperahouse.com or by calling 970-728-6363 ext. 5.
And even though this falls under the purview of the next issue of this fine publication, don’t forget about Blues & Brews’ Sunset Concert happening Thursday, Sept. 12 from 5-7 p.m. in Mountain Village’s Sunset Plaza. The artists will be Ida Mae and Southern Avenue.
Ida Mae is a husband and wife British duo who now call Nashville home that some have compared to the White Stripes. As for Southern Avenue, they record for the legendary Stax Records, so you know they’ll be a hit!
The show kicks off a full festival weekend and is one last chance to soak up those beautiful sunset views for 2019.
