Founded in 1981 “to provide food, clothing and necessities to those in our community who are struggling financially,” Angel Baskets is perhaps best known for the toys and gifts it dispenses each holiday season. But it also manages three local food banks, and the pandemic is keeping this all-volunteer organization busier than ever. What follows is a chat with Angel Baskets’ codirector, Telluride resident Camille Price, who lives with her husband, restaurateur Lucas Price, their high school-aged son Michael and their family cat, Chloe.
Leslie Vreeland: How are you and your family doing?
Camille Price: We are all well and healthy, thank God.
LV: Are you busy?
CP: I’m even busier than normal, which is great! My family’s been busy, too. Michael’s doing his schoolwork, and photography, and Lucas is at the restaurant (La Cocina de Luz), which is open for takeout. He’s been helping me break down and store dairy items that the food bank receives once a week in the restaurant’s refrigerator.
LV: Have you had more customers than usual at the Telluride food bank?
CP:Yes. The last two distributions of food, which take place on Thursdays in Telluride, have basically doubled. The Norwood and Dove Creek food baskets are also supported by Angel Baskets. What we’ve seen across the board is a doubling of clientele.
LV: Do you have enough for everybody?
CP: So far, yes. Clark’s Market used to give us their soon-to-be-outdated milk, dairy and produce. This past week they had some food that we could use, but two weeks prior they didn’t have anything additional to give us, so we had to go purchase extra chicken, meat and dairy. We used La Cocina’s purveyor (Sysco). We reached out to two other food banks, and they’re both doing the same thing. We’re all buying supplemental food.
LV: How is that working?
CP: We typically need to our shelf-stable foods with protein, dairy … perishable things. The disadvantage of using a restaurant’s purveyor is that a lot of things come in bulk: It’s hard to get, for example, a one-pound bag of rice. We might get a 50-pound bag of rice that we have to break up into smaller, family size amounts. This adds an additional layer of time, and of handling. Lucas is allowing Angel Baskets to use some of his refrigerator space to store dairy products. Sysco arrives on Tuesday, and we hold the products at the restaurant until Thursday, when they’re distributed. Between Tuesday and Thursday, volunteers arrive — we’re an all-volunteer group, no one gets paid a salary — and break everything down into smaller portions.
LV: What’s distribution like? Do you maintain social distancing?
CP: We do! All our volunteers wear protective gear, masks and gloves, and maintain a six-foot distance between themselves and our clientele.
LV: How many people did you serve last Thursday? You’re offering extended hours, right?
CP:Our normal hours are 4-6 p.m., but right now, given the unprecedented demand, our hours are 3-6 p.m. The Telluride Food Bank is located at Aspen Street and the corner of Main Street (The Norwood Food Bank is every other Thursday at 1470 Spruce St. from 3-7 p.m.) Last Thursday, we served 107 families and Barb Gross, the Telluride Food Bank’s manager, did a rough estimate of about 250 people. We typically serve 150 people, total, every month on average, so this is a big increase, and we’re happy to do what we can. We’re limited as far as storage space for food goes, and volunteers, and funding. Right now, Angel Baskets is looking to double the food service capacity for the three food banks we support, in Telluride, Norwood and Dove Creek.
LV: Have people stepped up to help? What can they do?
CP:People are donating money through our website, tellurideangelbaskets.org, which has been a big help — a couple of large donations have been a great help! Just this week, we were contacted by Telluride Ski & Golf, which has a lot of food in their freezers to donate. They’re willing to take what they have and portion it into smaller items; I just received a list of their inventory. It’s all frozen products, which is awesome, and will help us to extend the food we distribute. The great thing is, they’re storing it in their freezers. And Cashmere Red called last night and said that for every person who buys a mask at their locale, they’ll donate a mask to the community, which is great because not only do our volunteers wear masks and gloves, we’re asking our clients (per Governor Polis’s request) to wear masks as well. If they don’t have masks, a bandana or a scarf will do. Just something so people can keep their droplets to themselves right now.
LV: What else can people do to help?
CP: Tri-County Health is organizing all volunteers, for those who’d like to do that. People can donate food for the food banks at La Cocina, but given that these items are piecemeal and people are touching everything, it’s better that they just give us money and we buy what we need in bulk. That said, we do need small containers of peanut butter, and cans of soup, fruit and vegetables.
Editor’s note: This piece was edited for space.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.