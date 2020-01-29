If it’s too loud, you’re too old. So goes the adage about music and youth and aging. In my case, if it’s too loud for you, it means you probably still have your full range of hearing. Much of my hearing loss — like that of so many of my generation — happened at a rock concert. Probably several, in fact, but one in particular. This is the story of the show that damaged my hearing for good. And, oh, baby, was it ever good.
I love the visceral power of rock music. I like to feel it as much as hear it. Fistfuls of ticket stubs attest to a love affair with live music that has gone back since my very first show, Poco and Marc Almond at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, in the muggy summer of 1973. The intoxicating smells of what I came to know as marijuana and patchouli infused the air and lawn seats were $3. I was a wide-eyed 16-year-old, sitting cross-legged on a blanket, taking it all in with wonder. Decades before I ever used the expression, I had found my tribe.
Before long, my collection of ticket stubs spilled out of the cigar box I kept them in, and the 1970s weren’t even over yet. In 1977, when my family moved to Texas, I stayed in Maryland, unwilling to uproot myself from my life and work and friends at the University of Maryland, but I spent summers in Tyler. There, I not only took a full load of summer school classes to make up for my complete disinterest in applying myself at College Park, but dove into the live music scene in Dallas, a mere 80 or so miles up I-20.
Those summers were not only good for my dismal GPA, but were reasonably sober affairs, as I proved to my parents their support of my academic endeavors wasn’t chasing good money after bad, and that collegiate beer bellies can be vanquished in the space of a few months. My rock ’n’ roll road trips were executed with the clearest of minds, fueled only by a six-pack of icy Coca-Colas to stay alert for the long ride home.
And so, in the summer of 1978, Bruce Springsteen toured his latest record, the astounding “Darkness on the Edge of Town.” I’d already listened to it obsessively, burning it into my psyche in preparation for the July 12 show. I was among the earliest ticket-buyers and scored good seats. But, surprisingly enough, the show wasn’t selling well, so it was moved to a smaller venue at the Dallas Convention Center. All of a sudden my good seats became amazing seats.
Brother Jeff accompanied me on this adventure. Our seats were on the aisle. These were the days before security was a drag. The music kicked in, and in a flash I was at the edge of stage, a massive bank of speakers to my right. My brother joined me. Springsteen, as usual, was leaving everything on the stage and he prowled it like a man on a mission, possessed and wild with three chords and the truth. He stepped on Jeff’s hand at one point before jumping into the happy throng that lined the chest-high stage. I danced with the Boss. I’ve never been higher.
When the last note of “Quarter to Three” faded, we made our way back to the car for the drive home. The ringing in my ears was nothing new. We were, after all, right up front. The warm Texas night dried our sweat as we sped home, windows open, the road our own.
The next day I went to my morning summer school classes. When you’re only 20, getting up for an 8 a.m. class after getting home at 2 a.m. is no problem. The only problem was, I couldn’t hear the teacher at all. The ringing was still full bore and he sounded as if he was speaking through a paper towel tube stuffed with cotton batting. I remember feeling an iota of concern, but at some point, my tortured ears made a recovery and I gave it exactly zero thoughts until much later. Tinnitus, I reckoned, was the expected collateral damage for my love of loud live music.
The Dearly Beloved, sometime in the middle of the last decade, became convinced my hearing was compromised. The television and stereo volumes were thunderous, from his perspective, and he swore I didn’t hear half of what he said to me. I chalked it up to spousal deafness, a phenomenon many married people can certify as an actual condition. “Get your ears tested,” he insisted. I demurred, not thinking anything was really amiss, but I finally relented, if for nothing else than to shut him up.
The audiologist proved him right and diagnosed mild to moderate hearing loss in both ears, with my right ear somewhat worse than the left. I was given a trial pair of hearing aids and wept all the way home. The stigma was too great to bear. The world was suddenly, rudely loud. But what I soon discovered, once my brain became accustomed to actually hearing things, was that my need to have people repeat themselves pretty much vanished. I became part of the conversation again, and realized with joy, that I could hear the full range of musical tones. And the birds! I could hear them again!
I am now five years into wearing hearing aids and no longer attach any stigma to it. I like hearing. I still cannot hear soft-spoken people unless they’re right in front of me and forget about it if you talk to my back. Tinnitus is a constant in my life. I know no true silence. My hearing aids are annoyingly adept at picking up the sound of anything motorized or mechanical, and in a loud room, conversation is still a challenge.
And if you’re trying to talk to me during a live music show, well, just don’t. For one, I can’t hear you, and for two, don’t talk to me during a live music show. My soul is being recharged by the music. Music I can hear perfectly well for the first time since 1978.
Don’t be ashamed of hearing loss. Tinnitus is forever, but saying, “Excuse me?” needn’t be. Get your ears tested at Costco. They’re the cheapest game in town. And wear earplugs at shows. Invest in the good ones that let in the full range of sound. They didn’t exist in the 1970s. Lucky you.
