Great guitar playing and strong songwriting; there’s something about the dynamic textures of folk and Americana music that is so pure. From big sounding fingerpicking, psychedelic slide guitar, rebellious lyrics, to reimagined classics and much more, the beauty of these genres is in the variety and style. Many noteworthy releases have hit the record stores and stream services in 2020 that are well worth a spin or two. As winter approaches its pinnacle, here are a few folk and Americana albums to check out.
TRE BURT, ‘CAUGHT IT FROM THE RYE’
It’s hard to imagine Tre Burt, the newest artist on John Prine’s Oh Boy Records, was living out of his car in San Francisco just a few years ago. The tale goes, he was busking on the street, a passerby heard him playing and gave him $1,000. He used this surprise cash to record some demos, got a session on KEXP’s Roadhouse, and the rest is history. Tre Burt’s story is inspiring, and you can hear the reflection, joy and pain of his rollercoaster journey in his lyrics. The sound Tre Burt creates on “Caught It From the Rye” is absolutely incredible, most times with just his voice and stunning fingerpicking on an acoustic guitar. You can hear Dylan and Sam Cooke in Tre Burt’s haunting voice, and I think he’s an instant classic.
FUTUREBIRDS, ‘Teamwork’
With over a decade as a band under their belts, Telluride regulars Futurebirds have released their strongest album yet. “Teamwork” is a psychedelic, Americana, indie masterpiece. With cohesive songwriting front to back, the album takes listeners on a journey. In the album, I hear the bands university party-group routes, along with tales of years on the road. The instrumentation on the album is polished and mature. Songs like “Trippin’” are sure to satisfy fans of country, where songs like “Picking Up Strangers” and “My Broken Arm,” pick up the pace, jam and rock out. Awesome horns, keys and slide guitars complement songs throughout the album.
“Teamwork” received praise from outlets like Rolling Stone, and the Futurebirds will be back in Telluride in March for what could be turning into an annual two-night winter residency at O’Bannon’s. It’s not often you hear the words Rolling Stone and O’Bannon’s used in the same sentence, so I recommend catching the shows on March 12-13. They should be special.
DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS, ‘THE UNRAVELING’
Just when you thought the politically charged country-rockers couldn’t top their topical 2016 album “American Band,” they’ve done it with “The Unraveling.” Simply put, the “The Unraveling” is a brutal and honest look at modern-day America, touching on the country’s darker problems, like the opioid epidemic, border policies and mass shootings. The powerful songwriting from Patterson Hood and Mike Cooley is complemented by polished instrumentation reminiscent of the classics. Opening song “Rosemary with a Bible and a Gun” and mid-album “21st Century USA” take textures and sounds from old Neil Young, with acoustic guitars, keys and slide sprinkled throughout. With a sonic appeal to folks who traditionally lean to the right, the message the Drive-By Truckers deliver is important. There’s not many bands that are representing “rebel Americana” like the Drive-By Truckers are right now.
BONNY LIGHT HORSEMAN SELF-TITLED
Bonny Light Horseman is a collaboration from the Fruit Bats’ Eric Johnson, multi-instrumentalist Josh Kaufman and songwriter Anais Mitchell. The self-titled debut is a true concept album in the sense that it reimagines folk songs from eons ago. Eric Johnson and Anais Mitchell’s distinct vocals complement each other and melodic composition transports the listener to another time. Save this one for a cold, snowy morning by the fire. If you’re a fan of the Fruit Bats or the Fleet Foxes, you’ll fall in love with this indie rock collaboration.
