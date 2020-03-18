In January, I sat down and forced myself to fully plan out my columns for the entire months of February and March. With so many events, and so little time and word count, I decided I needed a concrete plan to determine which artists I wanted to interview, which weeks this space would be dedicated to a certain events, and which weeks would contain entertainment roundups.
I was pleased as punch with myself to think about this space more than a week or two in advance, and even did phone interviews weeks ahead of time with several artists.
Well, the joke’s on me. The remainder of our winter calendar came to an abrupt end this last week in just a matter of 24-48 hours. Musicians canceled tours and the trickle down began as the local venues canceled gigs. COVID-19, or coronavirus, had made its presence known in a very. big. way.
First it was news that events over 75 or more should be cancelled. And then it was — a truly historic event — the Telluride Ski Resort closed weeks ahead of it scheduled April 5 closing date. And now, all dine-in restaurants and bars were ordered closed.
Having worked in the nonprofit entertainment world off and on for over a decade, it absolutely breaks my heart to think about the financial hit such organizations as the Sheridan Arts Foundation and Telluride Theatre will see from canceling shows.
When news first began to indicate inklings of an approaching pandemic, I, like many people, looked at as the flu, and selfishly hoped it didn’t interrupt my trip to Mexico in February for a family wedding. I foolishly thought this thing wouldn’t affect us here in Telluride. My, how wrong I was.
By last Thursday, it was clear that our events calendar was going to see a huge shift in postponements and cancellations for the foreseeable future, and my heart began to ache for local nonprofits and event promoters.
In fact, my heart goes out to every single business, restaurant and ski area employee who faces uncertain times. But nonprofits and events have been my world for so many years, that personally — when I’m not wearing my day job local government hat — it’s our local arts community that has me mourning.
Between just the Sheridan Arts Foundation and Telluride Theatre alone, well over 10 nights of entertainment were canceled or postponed through April 5, what we originally thought would be the final day of ski season. Not to mention the cancellation of events for the Telluride Mountain School and One to One Mentoring, the KOTO Street Dance and so much more.
We’re still so deep in this pandemic we can’t even properly forecast the trickle-down effects this virus will have on our local, national and worldwide economy.
Hats off to our local county health officials who have been working tirelessly around the clock over the past few weeks making the tough decisions that have the health of our community in mind.
What do we do with this early off-season in such uncertain times? One thing is clear: STAY HOME. I know it’s boring. And I know it’s easy to think, “this won’t happen to me.” But in just the last week two people whom I love dearly either are presumptive cases or fear that they caught COVID-19 in various ways due to the telltale symptoms they’re exhibiting. It’s scary, uncharted territory, but now is the time to stay home and self-quarantine as much as your job allows. The measures we take today, will hopefully help us return to normal just in time for the summer festival season.
Maybe this time I won’t make a plan.
