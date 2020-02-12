If you’re on the streets or slopes of Telluride and see a familiar face or two this weekend, chances are they’re in town for the star-studded 21st Annual Telluride Comedy Fest, which runs tonight (Thursday) through Sunday at the Sheridan Opera House.
It’s another killer line-up, this year featuring returning familiars such as Jason Matzoukas, Nick Kroll, Paul Scheer, Rob Heuvel and Seth Morris and new faces Natasha Leggero, Moshe Kasher, Emmy Blotnick and Anna Drezen who will deliver stand up, improv and sketch comedy.
Thursday night is the annual Locals Night (but you do not have to be a local to enjoy or attend it) where the comedians riff on all things Telluride. Friday night will feature stand-up sets from Leggero and Kasher (who are married) followed by a Valentine’s Day-themed set together. SNL writer and stand-up Anna Drezen will open for them.
Saturday night features Crash Test! with high-energy sketch, stand up and improv hosted by Huebel and Scheer, otherwise known as the Telluride Ski Patrol. And Sunday night of the festival wraps up with standup from Blotnick and Kroll who toured together through much of 2019.
The fest is co-produced by the Sheridan Arts Foundation and Jeb Berrier, former Telluride resident, actor and legend in his own right. I caught up with Berrier, (who in typical Telluride, small world fashion, was my landlord for several years) to dive deeper into this year’s Comedy Fest.
Kathrine Warren: You said you've been trying to get Natasha and Moshe here for a while, can you tell me a bit about them and what they'll be doing?
Jeb Berrier: They are hilarious! It’s so perfect to have them performing on Valentine’s Day! Each one is a headlining stand up in their own right, and when they perform together it’s amazing.
Moshe was just written about in the New York Times regarding his crowd work after he recently released an album called “Crowd Surfing” featuring him riffing with crowds during his standup.
Natasha has 96 IMDB credits, created “Another Period” for Comedy Central, and has been a headlining comic for over a decade. It will be similar to their Netflix special, The Honeymoon Stand-Up Special for Valentine’s Day. Each will perform solo, and then they will join up to give relationship advice and some gentle roasting to couples in the crowd.
KW: Emmy Blotnik and Anna Drezen are new faces to Telluride. Can you tell me more about them?
JB: Emmy and Anna are both doing stand up. Both terrific and both coming to Telluride for the first time. We are really excited to have them. Emmy has been opening for Nick Kroll on his last tour and is a former writer for Colbert, Anna is a writer for SNL, author and recently killed on James Corden’s show. She’s also a writer on the TBS show “Miracle Workers” featuring Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buschemi.
KW: Some of Telluride's favorite comedians are returning this year, including some who haven't been here in a while, like Paul. Why do you think they keep coming back to Telluride even after their careers have gotten bigger and bigger each year?
JB: I think they love Telluride and it’s a chance to come and do comedy with a small group of amazing people. When I started doing this I wanted to make the weekend a fun one for the comedians, away from the business and other distractions, and it’s stayed that way. It’s almost like a comedy retreat of sorts.
But I think as everyone gets more successful, they can always count on Telluride and the Opera House as a place to come in February. And they get to ski Telluride! It’s a challenge with schedules and families, but people make it work.
When you stop and think about it, it’s just kind of crazy that we get this caliber of people to come perform at a 230 seat, 110-year-old opera house in a tiny mountain town.
KW: Telluride knows and loves you from “Bag It” or Shakespeare in the Park or the Comedy Fest. And I just saw you in my all-time favorite show “Shrill,” which was very exciting. Can you tell readers what you have been up to lately and what you've been doing in Portland?
JB: Riding my bike, drinking fancy coffee, growing interesting facial hair and trying out various pairs of skinny jeans, whilst retaining a soft yet masculine presence. I have been acting mostly, when I can, and I did a new adaptation of “1984” on stage recently, which was hilarious (that’s a joke). I have a small part in the new “Timmy Failure” movie on Disney +, and played a character named Jeb on “Trinkets,” a show on Netflix about girls who steal.
As of press deadline, tickets were selling fast. Be sure to visit sheridanoperahouse.com to see what tickets are still available. The show starts at 8 p.m. each night with doors and SHOW Bar opening at 7 p.m.
