Winged things always make me happy, and I’m no longer the only one. Bird watching has taken off during the pandemic, with millions of us parked by our windows watching brilliantly colored flashes briefly pause, or (if you provide them with birdseed, as I do) park themselves long enough for you to get your binoculars on them.
More people are using bird-watching apps, which I still find easier and quicker to use than lunging for, and clumsily flipping through, the pages of a book (even an exquisitely illustrated book by someone like David Sibley).
Bird-watching is occasionally (mis)perceived as an older person’s pastime, but I believe that’s not true.
“The world of birds is so much more vibrant than I’d ever realized, and once I paid attention, it just hit me in the face,” 25-year-old birding convert Connor Brown, recently told the LA Times.
Connor likened the pastime to “real-life Pokemon Go,” “super-addicting” and “really cool.”
If you’re looking for a bright spot about the effects of the pandemic, there you go: It’s enhanced awareness of, and respect for, wildlife and the natural world while we were sheltering indoors.
Another good thing to come out of the wildlife watching is that all of us can now do it anywhere: A friend recently sent me footage from an African wildlife guide she knows, sharing footage of safaris during the lockdown.
For that matter, we can travel to Costa Rice: The president of the Audubon Society’s Montrose Chapter, Bruce Ackerman, has invited, well, everyone to a slideshow this evening about baby three-toed sloths presented by biologist Dana Shellhorn, who grew up in Montrose and recently volunteered at a sloth rehabilitation center in the Central American country. Ackerman, who called the photos of baby sloths “incredibly cute,” gave a hat-tip to the potential of Zoom and similar online forums: “Usually, we have an audience that lives in Montrose only, now we can have an audience anywhere in the world.”
The Black Canyon Audubon meeting is at 7 p.m. tomorrow (Friday) night on Zoom. (You do need to download the Zoom app to your computer, tablet or phone. The meeting i.d. is 838-7125-8449; the password is 127504.)
Another bright spot for me involves yet another winged creature, a swallowtail butterfly that inexplicably found a mate (out of all the great big wide world, which always amazes me) just outside my window the other day. How do butterflies ever track each other down? For that matter, how do birds keep track of their teeny-tiny offspring once their chicks exit the nest? These are the questions that consume you once you start watching wildlife, and realize how incredibly fragile it is. Male mourning doves, for example, continue to catch up with and feed their young for a while after the young depart the nest. This is in the early days when the baby is too small to care for itself.
How does the father ever locate the baby, I asked a Parks and Wildlife biologist. (I had watched a mourning dove chick exit a nest that had, somewhat inexplicably, been constructed in the back of a pickup truck. Mourning doves are not the most scrupulous of builders.)
The biologist explained that each chick has a unique call that its parent can hear, enabling it to locate its offspring.
“Why don’t I hear it?”
He explained that the call was too high-pitched; it existed in a realm beyond a person’s ability to detect it (which likely protected the bird from predators).
Years later, I am still fascinated by that answer. And to this day, I’m relieved to think that the mourning dove dad likely caught up with, and fed, his chick with no help from snoopy me.
Another bright spot involves a human who cared for birds. Along with his wife, Terry Ryan tended bluebird boxes for years at Ridgway State Park. The boxes were part of the larger so-called “Bluebird Trail,” a statewide network that stretches from the Western Slope across the Front Range, offering refuge to beleaguered bluebirds, whose lairs are often ravaged by sparrows and others. I asked Ryan why he bothered with bluebirds one year at a presentation in the park’s visitor center; Ryan flat-out replied that he loved them.
This year, Carrie Krickbaum of Ridgway State Park, Ackerman, Kristol Cooper, Laura Mah and Don Marsh have taken over the monitoring of the park’s 31 bluebird boxes that Terry Ryan dedicated himself to every spring. They’re doing it in Ryan’s memory. This column is for him.
