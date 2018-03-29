April is National Poetry Month, all the more reason to drop by the popular monthly Open Bard Poetry Series next Thursday night in Ridgway. The start time is the same as ever — 6:30 p.m. — but the venue is slightly different. The event will take place at 610 Clinton Street, the property recently acquired by the Ridgway Chautauqua Society, right next door to the Sherbino.
David Feela’s a fitting scribe to usher in poetry’s most significant month and an ideal guest for Open Bard, given that he is a celebrated writer — his chapbook, “Thought Experiments,” won the Southwest Poetry Series prize — who has turned his laser-like focus on the landscapes of our region.
Nor is Feela’s work limited to verse: “How Delicate These Arches: Footnotes From the Four Corners,” a collection of his essays, was a finalist for the Colorado Book Award.
Author Ken Wright has described Feela as “the voice of a voyager,” and his book “The Home Atlas” “a wilderness guide for each of us on our own…close-at-hand adventures, right here, right now, where ever we might be … our own voyages of the heart.”
But Feela is not just an explorer of that inner-human sanctum — he also limns the earth itself, not only familiar landscapes but places humans rarely go. (You might expect as much of someone so compelled by inner and outer landscapes.) In “The Other Way,” he finds a world not only beneath his feet, but a suggestion of worlds beyond that. The difference between Feela and the rest of us is, he wrote about this. It is the poet’s most urgent task: not merely to perceive, but to bring us along.
Smooth Hound Smith
at the Sherb
For one night only this Friday, roots rockin’ duo Smooth Hound Smith — Zack Smith on guitars, foot drums, harmonicas and vocals, and Caitlin Smith on vocals and percussion — will take the stage at the Sherbino. The band-of-two, based in East Nashville but touring in support of its third album, sounds a lot bigger than they are.
“In the case of Smooth Hound Smith, two is all that’s needed to brew a raucous clash of backwoods folk, raw blues and underground rock,” a reviewer from “No Depression” wrote.
A critic from the Sacramento Bee was even more effusive: “This effervescent duo … makes you realize where the Civil Wars could have gone with a little more guts and a smidge more booze. … they swirl through breezily sweet, sunny afternoon folk on their way to gritting it up with plank-banging, junky and grimy blues rock.”
Smooth Hound — you wonder if the duo owns a hound, one of earth’s sleekest, most devoted canines, which happens to hail from the South — arrives in Ridgway with a “pretty cool” backstory, as singer Caitlin Doyle Smith put it: “We basically lived out of a van for four years and paid our dues enough to go on tour with the Dixie Chicks this last summer. We are talking about going from dive bars and everything in between to playing 15,000-plus seat arenas and ampitheaters in the U.S. and Canada. It’s been one hell of a ride!”
The band’s second album, “Sweet Tennessee Honey,” features appearances by Dixie Chick Natalie Maines and uber-talented songbird and mandolinist Sarah Jarosz, dubbed “a next-generation version” of Gillian Welch. They are touring in support of their third release, due sometime later this year. Their show at the Sherbino starts at 7:30 p.m.
“The Other Way”
Beneath the stone I found a pale universe,
the cool, almost brittle shell of the earth
turned on its back. I watched a hundred creatures
scatter like so many pieces of starlight
as a universe expands, and so to better understand,
I propped the heavy stone, refused to let it fall back.
Beneath the earth where my shovel first cut its path
I opened a doorway into a cold hallway
where time had been pressed, then broken apart.
Beneath the dirt I found a white whispering root
that wound along a rotted stream.
I wondered how it knew any direction
beside the one that told all things to go deep.
Beneath the root I saw a lamp shining,
the kind of light only an earthworm follows.
Pebbles leaned toward the strange light,
and the thick old bone of a skull
that had long since abandoned its usual thinking
stared in the same direction.
And like the instinct that a compass knows,
the darkness seemed to turn of its own volition,
to take a reading, and continue on its long way down.
— By David Feela
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.