Fuster Clucks. That’s the whimsical, slightly blue moniker Bravo TV Top Chef contestant (and fan favorite) Kevin Gillespie joked last week he’d name a fried-chicken restaurant, if he owned one.
Transpose the letters and it’s a little like what I encountered last weekend, at another fan favorite: Zia Taqueria in Durango.
I love Zia, but I wasn’t a fan of the new set-up, a hybrid take-out, walk-in arrangement that found a group of a dozen or so patrons clustered around the front door, awaiting entrance (only five people are allowed in the restaurant at a time).
No one except me was wearing a mask.
Inside, one of our servers had pulled his mask down around his chin, the better to converse with a patron.
I get that pandemic facewear is unpleasant. But if the idea is you’re donning them for some greater good — that we’re wearing masks when it’s impossible to social distance, in order to keep each other safe from a dangerous, frequently symptomless virus for which there is no cure that has killed 73,000 in the U.S. and counting — then, where’s your excuse?
Or as a physician remarked to me last week, “I just hope the people who aren’t wearing masks don’t come to me” when they get COVID-19.
Post-Zia, on the return drive to Ridgway, I spied a flamboyant bird along the side of Highway 550, just outside Silverton. It was a male, bedecked in breeding plumage: Dendragapus obscurus, or Dusky Grouse.
Audubon describes this grouse, and the Sooty Grouse, which “until recently … were considered to make up one species under the name Blue Grouse,” as inconspicuous, a term I would also ascribe to my favorite variety of Blue Grouse bread.
The Norwood bakery’s goods have never failed us, and my husband and I’ve been devouring even more of their loaves over the past few weeks while homebound. But just like the Blue Grouse itself, which is both inconspicuous in the wild (except for when you’re lucky enough to spy one in breeding plumage by the side of the road), and literally inconspicuous (given that Audubon says it doesn’t even exist) my favorite bread is inconspicuous, too.
In fact, on the internet it’s entirely MIA. Intense and winey-flavored, it typically sells for an extra dollar a loaf. You have to look hard for it on supermarket shelves, because it’s elusive there too. It often sells out. It’s worth the search: It is olive bread.
Or as my husband calls it: All Love bread.
All of Blue Grouse’s breads are made with organic flour; many have an unmistakable tang of sour dough, including their country white and wheat and seeded varieties. Each of these varieties is a surprise, and memorable, when you first bite into them: you don’t necessarily expect the piquant pop that sourdough imparts in your white or wheat bread.
But that’s Blue Grouse’s breads for you. Always intense, surprising, chewy: You could almost call them breads that bite back.
And indeed, Blue Grouse’s olive bread ratchets up the flavor even further, and goes sour dough one better. Though the bread itself is mysteriously missing from the bakery’s website (and thus, so are its ingredients, enabling the bakery to conceal its recipe’s secrets), I theorize that this particular recipe contains not only plump Kalamata olives in the dough, and flecks of dried rosemary, but a dash of briny olive juice straight from the jar. How else could a bread taste this deeply fragrant and olive-y? More than olives are doing the heavy lifting here; behold baking alchemy.
The good news is, Blue Grouse’s breads are now available in more than Norwood and Telluride; unlike the bird for which it is named, which dwells in high alpine forests, the loaves have steadily migrated Down Valley, to Ridgway and Montrose, where we typically purchase it at Natural Grocers, which helpfully supplies a list of which varieties are delivered which day.
We once offered Blue Grouse olive bread as appetizers to guests. Sliced thin, toasted and slathered with salted butter and served with a glass of red wine, it is really all you need.
“Oh, wow,” a friend said between bites. It was all he could say.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.