We can’t know what they perceive of art, because they are still so young. Some can barely talk.
Yet it’s true that engaging in art is good for all ages. It’s also clear that too little art is on offer to Ouray County’s youngest residents.
“We have dance classes for ages two-and-a-half and up,” said Trisha Oakland, the programming director of Weehawken Arts. “But we’ve never found an opportunity to offer early education arts in this region. And so we’re very excited” that this is about to change.
The change is because of the arrival — or rather, re-arrival — of arts educator and former Ouray resident Claudia Brauer. She’s got a BA in art therapy and special education, and recently designed children’s art programs at the Trailhead Children’s Museum in Crested Butte. Now she’s back in Ridgway, and is about to begin teaching a pair of classes to youngsters the week of April 8.
When I say “youngsters,” I mean babies; the class “Art Babies” is suitable for children just 10 months old. Brauer “is pretty passionate” about teaching art to children, “and she’s got a really great background in arts education,” Oakland said. The new classes “definitely feel like an integral part of what we should be offering.”
There is not a lot you can teach about art to children aged 2.5 to 6 — the intended audience for Brauer’s “Mini-Makers” class, which begins next Monday — and probably even fewer lessons you can give students a year or so old (the age of “Art Babies” enrollees). So for the Makers, Brauer plans to focus on reading a book, and using that as a jumping-off point for drawing, painting and more. The sessions “will be designed so they stimulate children’s exploration and imaginations,” she said. Kids are making sense of so much at this stage. Brauer recalled a young student at a Crested Butte art class who kept wondering about the booming noises emanating from just outside (ski patrollers were blasting terrain to prevent avalanches). “In her drawing, she imagined that the Grinch was at the top of the mountain, and the noises were people throwing bombs to keep him away from the town because they didn’t want the grumpy Grinch there,” Brauer said. “When she gets older, she’ll know” the real reason for the noise, “and I could have told her, but I usually don’t. It’s better to let their imagination grow.”
For “Art Babies,” the focus will be on stimulating the senses. “It’s really important, because babies spend so much more time indoors, that they have physical interactions,” Brauer said. At this stage, “they’re developing and understanding through physical touch.” Accordingly, these art students’ mediums will include Play-Doh, sand, rice, “and ice and ice-water,” Brauer said with a laugh. “Anything that involves dumping and shaking and mixing and pouring.” Which frankly sounds like fun for grown-ups. As it happens, Brauer has “heard from a lot of parents that they don’t have any activities to do with their babies. It’s nice for them to connect this way, and maybe meet other mommies or daddies, too.”
For more information, visit weehawkenarts.org. To learn more about Claudia Brauer, visit wonderbarart.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.