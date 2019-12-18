Holiday ArtWalk

Santa arrives early for art-lovers tonight, with a special, holiday edition of Telluride ArtWalk from 5-8 p.m.
It marks a veritable blizzard of art-works, and artists, being feted over the next few weeks at openings, re-openings and closings over the next few weeks.
One venue didn’t even wait until this evening to open, which means that (if you’re reading this before 5 p.m.) you won’t have to, either. “Fluid Motion,” paintings by Southern California artists James Hayward, Andy Moses and Jennifer Wolf, has been on exhibit at the Telluride Gallery of Fine Art for a number of days now. In addition to the reception tonight, will be a fete at the gallery next Friday, Dec. 27 from 5-7 p.m.
So many openings, and one closing: there’s a parting celebration this evening for local landscape photographer Kane Scheidegger, who has been gaining artistic traction in this region for the last few years. While it may be your last chance to catch Scheidegger’s large-scale depictions of Colorado’s wild-and-scenic backcountry at the Ah Haa School’s Daniel Tucker Gallery — where a closing reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. — it’s hardly your last chance to see Scheidegger’s work if you can’t make the reception tonight (the same is true, by the way, for the other works on display this evening, which are up for at least the next two weeks). Suddenly, it seems, Scheidegger’s everywhere: he’s got his own gallery in Ridgway, his work hangs in numerous homes and offices in this region — including the Mountain Village home on the cover of Shelter magazine — and he’s represented in Telluride by Gold Mountain Gallery, which is showcasing pieces this evening by woodworker Matt Downer. Like the artists on exhibit at the Telluride Gallery of Fine Art, Downer’s from southern California. The difference is, he lives here now (his shop in Rico is located at 101 S. Commercial St.; he invites you to call or drop by if you’re passing through).
You can see the care Downer takes with each of his pieces, such as handcrafted, polished wooden tables, or his wildly creative chandeliers, affixed with pulleys and featuring suspendous, luminous geodes (they are more than elegant lighting; they’re a nod to the power and beauty of earth’s processes).
Also beautiful, and a nod to the beauty of nature, are “Colorado Winter” paintings by mixed-media painter Kellie Day on display at La Cocina de Luz. Day, who lives in Ridgway, is fascinated not only with big landscapes but the animals that reside in them, such as elk and ravens. Local artist Jade Rose’s “Animal Magic” series, at Ghost Town, takes fascination a step further: the exhibit’s “large-scale paintings recognize animals as saints,” a description of the exhibit reads, and the creatures herein “emerge from the work in powerful intensity, undeniably present, staring back at you from the wall — immortal, alive and essential.”
Less directly challenging perhaps, but no less beguiling, are Tara Parker’s creatures of this region, “Birds of Telluride,” a collection of ceramic avians she’s no doubt spied on the guided walks she leads for the Ah Haa School. “Her goal is for the viewer to be drawn into the flashes of color, intricate feather patterns and individual personalities by getting up close and examining birds that are typically out of view,” a description of the exhibit reads. “Hopefully, seeing my work makes people more aware that the world may be larger than we think and that it’s worth opening our minds every now and then,” Carter has said.
Good words to take into the New Year. As this holiday edition of ArtWalk proves, many of Telluride’s artists have been out there in the “larger” world all along. The fact that much of their work, and materials, is sourced from our own backyard makes these pieces more compelling: in the end, they seem to suggest, maybe you don’t have to “open your mind.”
All you need to do is look.
