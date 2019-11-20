The Black Crowes — that is, brothers Chris and Rich Robinson — recently let the world know they’ve mended fences and will be performing together once again. Next summer, they’re hitting the road, celebrating 30 years since the release of their first, ground-quaking record, “Shake Your Money Maker.” They’re promising the performance of that record in its entirety plus “all the hits.”
At first, I confess, I experienced an upwelling of cynicism. “Oh, the irony,” I posted on social media above the Crowes’ bleary-eyed cartoon crows logo. But then I started getting announcements for the tour schedule. I was seduced by the magic words “Red Rocks” and dropped money on a pair of tickets. Really good seats, too. This is panties-on-the-floor seduced.
It’s hard not to become cynical about the music business. It’s a business, after all, albeit one that would not be possible if not for the creativity of its central characters — the musicians. Like anyone else, they have to eat and pay mortgages and alimony and all the other plebian expenses of life. Rich’s band, The Magpie Salute, essentially an ersatz Crowes, hasn’t really taken flight (though I loved their Telluride Blues & Brews appearance a couple years ago). The Chris Robinson Brotherhood earned my devotion for its communal vibe and groovy jamming, but when CRB’s deeply talented guitarist Neal Casal ended his life in August, the rug was pulled from beneath a band that was on hiatus anyway. And so I rapidly forgave the Brothers Robinson and vowed with my debit card to support them in their new endeavor. That’s right, new.
The band is not The Black Crowes that thrilled the faithful at two Telluride Blues & Brews appearances and scorched the 1990s with their bluesy, propulsive rock. Steve Gorman’s new book “Hard To Handle: The Life and Death of The Black Crowes,” is a can’t-avert-the-eyes tale of the fractious, drugged-out glory years and decline of a band constantly flirting with its own self-immolation. Marred by fist fights and ego trips, and fiery with rock ’n’ roll domination, The Black Crowes, according to the founding drummer’s damning book, careened around corners on two wheels, one breath away from the next fight, but still played outstanding shows and recorded albums filled with brilliant songs. (Oh, “Amorica!”)
Instead of reassembling many of the same players that are still living — Gorman, Sven Pipien, Adam MacDougall, Marc Ford, to name a few — the Robinsons opted for auditioning and hiring a group that, based on a couple videos I’ve seen, promises to be fresh, exciting and free of the emotional triggers former members might represent. And given Gorman’s unrelenting, no-holds-barred inside look at the band’s fraught dynamics in his memoir, let’s just say his bridge collapsed in a heap of smoldering wreckage.
The new band is guitarist Isaiah Mitchell (Earthless), Tim Lefebvre on bass (formerly Tedeschi Trucks Band), and keyboardist Joel Robinow and drummer Raj Ojha of the Once And Future Band. No history, no ego, just serious chops to propel Chris’s definitive vocals and Rich’s gold standard riffs. And those songs.
On Feb. 13, 1990, when “Shake Your Money Maker” was released, rock music was choking in an Aqua Net fog. Hair metal and pop ruled the day. The Black Crowes muscled in on the scene with 10 songs that snatched the no-kidding-around rock genre back from the abyss. Rolling Stone called the album, “a guitar-party cracker that marries Southern R&B crunch and Anglo cock-strutting attitude.” “Hard To Handle,” their crunchy cover of the Otis Redding B-side, threw down a gauntlet that looked back and looked forward. Crowes classics “She Talks To Angels,” “Jealous Again,” “Twice As Hard” and deep track “Stare It Cold” paved the way for double platinum sales of the now 30-year-old album.
All of this is incredibly exciting to this devoted rock ’n’ roller, but I can’t help but wonder what, exactly, got the battling brothers feeling peaceful and easy. A mutual friend of the brothers claims to have heard from each of them separately, each wondering the same thing — might he want to make music with me again? I wonder, too, if losing Neal Casal didn’t shake Chris to the marrow. He and Casal worked closely together, writing songs, touring constantly and companionably furthering Chris’s deepest Dead fantasies. Did Chris get the “life is short” memo and reach out to his estranged brother? Or is it something many of us can relate to, that is, no job equals no money. No work, no pay, so what the hell, let’s play. Barring a Robinson memoir, it’s unlikely we’ll ever know, but if the bond was reforged in the light of peace and brotherly love, I, for one, am hoping for great things.
This is in spite of the fact that warring brothers in the rock universe are somewhat common. The Brothers Gallagher of Oasis, Liam and Noel, have done their fair share of sparring, both on and offstage, physically and verbally. Ray and Dave Davies of The Kinks have a notoriously on-again, off-again fraternal relationship. My fervent wish is that Chris and Rich maintain the current détente, one that has been characterized by smiling, eye contact and kind pats on the back. And, yes, some kick-ass rock ’n’ roll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.