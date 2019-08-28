The fact that I love music as much as I do is well known to people who know me. It’s a source of inspiration, elation, introspection and serenity. How it inhabits my cells defies description, but suffice it to say, music, for me, is akin to air or light or food or love — it is everything.
So when a particular musician plays his or her instrument with otherworldly feeling, channeling the universal wonder of all the possibilities while in service to the song, I take it personally. Music lovers know that when they go to a show, or drop the needle in the groove, it’s a conversation. It doesn’t matter what genre you happen to dig — classical, jazz, raga, folk, mariachi, blues or rock ’n’ roll — if music speaks to you, something magical, emotional, imaginative happens. It becomes a part of you. You never forget the goosebumps.
The music world lost one its most gifted players when guitarist Neal Casal died this week. He took his own life, another smiling, kind soul who lost the battle with depression. I reeled upon hearing the news shortly after waking Tuesday. My phone and social media feeds exploded with sympathy and sorrow.
I first heard about Neal years ago from my friend and Joint Point guitarist, Jeff Haldeman. At the time, Casal was playing with Ryan Adams and The Cardinals, and Jeff was mad for this particular collection of musicians, and with good reason. He turned me on to some choice show recordings, and I was hooked. Even without seeing him live, his playing stood out on tapers’ reels and Ryan Adams records. He’s intuitive, collaborative and always supports the song with his choices. I was deep in my band years then, and tried to absorb his deft phrasing and pretty licks.
Neal didn’t cross my ears for a while (other than the innumerable times I listened to “Cold Roses,” “Cardinology” or the other Ryan Adams records he played on, and then with the Beachwood Sparks super group) until Chris Robinson recruited him into the Brotherhood. When Steve Gumble booked the former Black Crowes singer for an afternoon set at the 2012 Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, seeing Casal play with this exciting new and very groovy group deepened the conversation. Save for one festival gig, I never missed a Telluride show after that. And I always stood Neal Side.
There might be those who disparage Robinson for the rift with his brother, Rich, for creating the fissure that dissolved their band The Black Crowes. That’s none of my business. All I know is that Robinson followed his muse and assembled a group of musicians who, for a span of several years and a bunch of endlessly groovy, psychedelic folk-rock albums, gave me a band to follow and a community that welcomed all with open arms. As I wrote in my column earlier this year, I went on the road with them this winter as the band criss-crossed Colorado — I hit three of their Western Slope dates. I had no idea it would be the last time I would see Neal play.
And he was glorious. He switched from twangy Tele to his beloved Scott Walker Santa Cruz, the one from which he pulled Garcia-esque tones and sent soaring solos straight into my soul. As Ryan Adams said, “Casal’s soul bled into every note.” And so, it seems, that’s where we met — soul to soul as only music can enable.
Anyone remember the CRB show at the Telluride Conference Center? It was easy to sidle to the front with a couple of my besties. That low stage made it easy to make eye contact, and I found myself waving to Neal in between one of their songs. It was a shy, schoolgirl wave, and he returned his own, small wave with a hint of a grin emerging from behind his salted beard. “You had a moment,” my friend Dina reminded me. I love those tiny moments of human connection.
I struggle to describe what it is to feel so intimate with people who perform the music we love. Is it something metaphysical or cosmic, or is it something that can be explained in scientific terms? My editor probably hit it closest when he said we’re kindred spirits when that shared spark happens.
But now he’s gone and it’s beyond important — it’s imperative — to talk about the depression that plagued this prolific, creative, gentle soul. He played as recently as the Lockn’ Festival, where he performed with Circles Around The Sun and a set with Oteil Burbridge on Saturday. No one knew his struggles. The sun rose on Tuesday, but Neal did not.
Reach out, friends. Reach through the smile, reach beyond the plans, pick up the phone, share a hug. Help, support and love are there for those who suffer. The Suicide Prevention Hotline is 1-800-273-8255. Please, do not fade away.
