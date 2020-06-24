Each week, the Watch hosts an interview with a member of one of the region’s leading nonprofits. Here, Chris Vann, programming and development director for Palm Arts, answers our questions.
Leslie Vreeland: Chris, how are you? Are you in Telluride these days?
Chris Vann: I’m well, but I’m not in Telluride. I’m in Ouray, where I live. I haven’t been in the Palm since March 13.
LV: The Palm isn’t hosting public performances right now.
CV: That’s right. Our Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds have been used up, and my position as programming and development director is being eliminated as of July 1. I’m absolutely in support of this; there’s nothing on the schedule right now. Both The Palm Theatre and the Bob Saunders Black Box Theatre are going to be used for school purposes — for classes, for on-stage instruction, etc. Going forward, I’ll still be working with the Palm, soliciting grants and planning programming, on an hourly basis instead of for a salary.
LV: What are you planning?
CV: I’m trying to figure out how to get grant money approved for programs like Palm Kidz, which brings cultural programming to the region for young people and families in Telluride and all those who live in the region. We’re absolutely still dedicated to presenting entertainment for the community, especially arts education. But in a time of social distancing, it’s more challenging.
LV: Who are you thinking of bringing here?
Cv: In October, we’re supposed to have the Creede Repertory Theater here. They’re still coming in, and they’ll be performing on stage, but with no audience. We’ll be livestreaming the performance to kids who are in class that day, and make the performance available to anyone at home. We’ll also make the programming available to students in other area schools, like Ridgway, Norwood and Naturita. Instead of reaching an audience of 500 kids inside the Palm, we’ll be able to reach an audience of 1,000 or more. I’m looking to do the same kind of thing with live entertainment as well: We’ll be able to put, say, 25-50 people in the theater, and keep them socially distanced, and also offer live-streaming. It’s an opportunity to expand the audience, honestly. People who can’t be here but want to see the Palm’s performances, such as second homeowners who’ve gone back home, will be able to watch our programming from wherever they are.
LV: It sounds like a smart approach.
CV: We’ve had to do a lot of adjusting! Arts education is really important to me; I’ve communicated with a lot of artists who are upset not only because they can’t perform right now but also because what they do isn’t being experienced. It’s distressing. I get choked up thinking about where we are and all we’ve lost because of Covid-19. I feel like the arts are going to be a major part of the mental health of this country as we start to rebuild. We’re torn in half right now; the arts are a way to help people heal.
LV: What are you doing to help move these new programs forward?
CV: Right now we’re trying to raise enough to purchase technical support: video equipment, cameras and microphones to enable us to livestream performances. In a perfect world, I’d work with someone from Telluride TV, but I haven’t had a chance to explore that because everything is coming up so quickly. It’s an interesting time. ‘Live in Telluride’ means a lot. We want to continue to bring the arts to people.
LV: What’s next?
CV: I was hoping to have some intimate performances in July and August if everything calmed down, but right now it looks like the number of cases is ticking back up, which is a bummer.
LV: What about the big picture?
CV: The truth is, nothing is really going on (in terms of large-scale performances) at the Palm or the Sheridan or the Sherbino until at least the holidays. This is a hundred-year pandemic. We have Americans getting sick and dying every day, and we can’t disregard that. I had one show on the books for Norwood, Telluride and Ouray in September, but we decided to postpone for the safety of the artists. They said, ‘It’s not that we won’t be safe with you, but we have to get on a plane in Berkeley, and change planes in Denver.’ One of the musicians is 72 years old. It’s the same reason the Telluride Chamber Music Festival has been canceled this summer — to protect the patrons and the artists. We could get 100 people into the Palm, but what about the patrons, who are older, and the players? Most of these musicians are in their 60s and 70s, and have been performing for 40 years in Telluride. Big indoor performances just don’t make sense right now if you can do it differently through streaming, or some other way. That’s what we’ll be moving forward with.
LV: How can people help by making a donation?
CV: They can go to telluridepalm.com and click on the ‘donate’ button, and specifiy where they want the money to go.
LV: What’s your sense of where things are going?
CV: Well, (Montrose live music venue) Intrinzik has closed, and I would anticipate that this is going to happen to a lot of venues. Things are going away. We’re lucky that the Palm is connected to (Telluride’s R-1) school district and we can keep the lights on, basically. I honestly cannot wait until this is all over. I want to be at the forefront when the arts come back around.
