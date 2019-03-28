Michelle Kath Sinclair was just two years old when her father held a gun to his head and — thinking it was emptied — shot himself. By all accounts it was the most tragic of accidents. Terry Kath, the guitarist and a founding member of Chicago, really thought the gun was empty, and assured his friend by showing him the empty clip. But there was a single round still loaded. He died instantly Jan. 23, 1978, not long before his 32nd birthday.
I had the house to myself Friday night, and as is my wont, I surrounded myself with cozy blankets, pillows and cats, plugged the ear bud cable into my laptop, and scrolled online for some kind of visual fare. I quite often find myself perusing the music documentaries and Friday was no different. I settled on “Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience.” The project was led by Michelle, who time and again, was told by the documentary’s subjects, that she was a spitting image of her father. To hear members of the band talk about Kath and the heady days of Chicago’s enormous success and still choke up over his death was moving. Michelle wanted to find the answer to the question, “Who was Terry Kath?”
In my view, Terry Kath is one of the most underrated guitarists of all time. Jimi Hendrix reportedly was in awe of Kath’s considerable talents. Mike Campbell (formerly of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, now with Fleetwood Mac) and Joe Walsh both spoke in the film of how much they admired Kath’s playing.
“I don’t quite know how he got that sound,” Walsh told Michelle. He was referring to Kath’s mind-bending experimentation in “Free Form Guitar,” from Chicago’s debut album.
He really was phenomenal. What I would ask you to do right now is cue up Chicago’s hit, “25 or 6 to 4” and put it on 11. Kath plays his lead parts like a man possessed. Live footage shows a big man who makes his guitar look small, his hair flying, his face expressing every note. He also sang with a bluesy, Ray Charles feel and was the group’s onstage leader.
As is true of so many rock ’n’ roll stories of the 1970s, Kath’s story is interwoven with drug and alcohol problems and, in his case, a penchant for firearms. His struggles caused a rift between he and his wife Camille, and creative tensions in the band were said to have exacerbated his excesses. By the time of his death, he wanted to be in a band without horns. He yearned for a new sound, one borne of his singular vision.
Even though the band’s direction was being tugged here and there by 1978, Kath’s death nearly had the remaining members pulling the plug. They decided, instead, to forge on and without Kath to steer them down a harder rock-jazz path, they produced ballads that were frothier than the sounds Kath had been hearing in his head. In all, there were 24 Chicago studio albums released over several decades, hits galore from every era, Grammy nominations and awards by the fistful, and in 2016, the band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Kath was a self-taught musician in a band of conservatory grads, but that was never a detriment. They could take his ideas and run with them. Conversely all the other principle songwriters — keyboardist Robert Lamm, bassist Peter Cetera and trumpeter James Pankow — had to do was hum Kath’s parts and he would learn new songs by ear.
The movie especially gets exciting as Michelle hones in on the question of where Kath’s guitars ended up. She is shown in the film leaving perpetually unanswered phone messages with the family of his late guitar tech. At last, her uncle — Kath’s brother — tells her they’re perhaps at the home of her late grandfather. Michelle travels to Florida where her step-grandmother gives her the “Oh, those things, they’re here somewhere.” It is thrilling when the woman disappears into a walk-in closet stuffed with clothes and hauls out a guitar case from the depths. When Michelle opens the case and it’s THE Telecaster, tears were streaming down my face. Michelle had found perhaps the singular representation of her father — not the drugs, not the guns, not even the gold records (those are all over the walls at the Florida house, too) — but the customized Telecaster freckled with stickers, the back finish worn to the wood where it scraped against Kath’s belt buckle.
“Finding my dad’s guitars was huge for me personally, but it also really mattered in the film,” said Sinclair in a 2018 interview with Guitar Player magazine. “Finding the Tele was a big deal. It would have felt strange to be like, ‘Well, I found the other guitars, but not that one.’ I was so excited when I opened the case, and there it was. It was kind of a ‘Holy Grail’ moment.”
In addition to Michelle’s loving and clear-eyed view of her father there are a number of websites dedicated to Kath’s memory and his accomplishments. My own memories of Kath go back to the early 1970s, when a neighborhood chum and a damn fine guitarist even then idolized Kath’s playing. We listened to Chicago records for hours. My friend, Pete, called him “Mushmouth Kath,” for the way his fingers would barely hit a note until he was off to the next one, like someone talking so fast you can’t understand them.
It seems by movie’s end, Michelle does, indeed, have a better picture of her father. She found a kind, complicated, sweet, deeply talented man who, in an impulsive act, was swept from her life. She has memories and stories to color her world.
For the rest of us, we’ve got the records. Time to drop the needle.
