There is no more quintessentially local event than the KOTO Street Dance. It is the symbolic end of the ski season; a chance for locals to get together in a spirit of fellowship and camaraderie and dance in the street. In a town where it sometimes feels as if the soul is being sucked out of it like the air in a balloon, the Street Dance reminds us that Telluride still has heart, even if you just have to poke around.
And there is no better band to serve up the musical main course than Colorado’s own Shakedown Street — the premiere Grateful Dead tribute band. Shakedown Street will take the stage on Friday, April 6, for two sets from 4:20-8:30 p.m. (beer and liquor sales stop at 8 p.m.).
Shakedown Street is one of the longest-running Grateful Dead tribute bands in the country. The band consistently draws large crowds wherever they play. Since 2016, Shakedown Street has put the dance back in the KOTO Street Dance.
It all started on Valentine’s Day, 1987, when a group of deadheads got together for a jam session at a bar called the Ancient Mariner in Manitou Springs.
There was something alchemic in the air that night, and Shakedown Street was born. Last year, the band celebrated its 30th anniversary. They have played over 1,000 shows.
Current lead guitarist Josh Rosen joined Shakedown Street in 2009, when he replaced founding member Ted Galloway. Prior to that, Rosen was playing in a band called The Joshua 3 Quartet, which played mostly blues and rock, with a Dead song sprinkled in here and there. Rosen’s band opened up for Shakedown Street several times, and when Galloway decided to leave the band, Rosen was invited to fill Galloway’s shoes.
I spoke to Rosen from his home in Fort Collins about the long, strange trip he has had playing with Shakedown Street.
In 1980, when he was 16, Rosen saw his first Grateful Dead show in Lewiston, Maine. It was a life changing moment.
“Immediately, I felt like I had stumbled into something that I could barely believe existed both culturally and musically,” Rosen said. “Growing up, my family was pretty hip, there was a lot of Dylan and Dead in the house. It was a part of my childhood, but I didn’t really comprehend it until I saw it live.”
Rosen moved back to the Bay Area in 1981, and finished high school. It was during that period that Rosen’s Grateful Dead education kicked into high gear.
“While I lived there I saw JGB (Jerry Garcia Band) and Dead shows everywhere they played,” he said. “That’s where I was really able to get up close enough to observe what Jerry Garcia was doing. It was so intimate and it started making much more sense, and from that point on I was hooked.”
Rosen attended Dead shows all the way up to 1995, when Garcia passed away.
I asked Rosen what his favorite years were in terms of the music.
“I really enjoyed the whole year of 1981, and I enjoyed the clarity of Garcia’s playing from 1989-1991,” he said. “The way he was phrasing things was so elegant. He developed a finesse in those years and a knack to playing the perfect intros, and the way he moved in and out of solos was beautiful.”
Rosen’s approach to playing Garcia’s leads is not to try and imitate Garcia’s licks, but to find the right feel and improvise his way through the musical territory.
“I try and freely improvise with Garcia’s various styles through the years,” Rosen said. “I have a background in theater. I view the notes as lines in a play, and I get to improvise the play and the lines keep changing.”
Joining Rosen in Shakedown Street are Moffat’s Scott Schwartz on lead guitar and vocals; Smokey Joe Weisiger, of Arvada, on keyboard, organ and vocals; Boulder’s Edwin Hurwitz on bass; and Christian Teele, also from Boulder, on drums and percussion. For the Street Dance, Teele will be replaced by Bay Area sticksman and frequent Shakedown Street collaborator John Hanrahan, of Boulder.
Rosen compares being in Shakedown Street to a kind of never-ending musical journey.
“What I love the most about playing in Shakedown Street is the freedom, the ability to be able to go to a show on any given night and explore and have these ongoing conversations with the guys in the band, and it goes on and on,” Rosen said. “We just pick up the next night where we left off and build on the ideas we’ve explored from the night before, and go further and further with it.”
Like the Dead, the band has a vast repertoire (Rosen estimates the band plays over 200 songs that draw from both the Grateful Dead and the Jerry Garcia Band).
For the last few years, Shakedown Street has had an ongoing musical relationship with Melvin Seals, former keyboard player of the Jerry Garcia Band (Seals played with JGB longer than anyone besides bassist John Kahn, who played every single show).
“We try and get together with Melvin whenever we can, and for me it has been the highlight of my career,” Rosen said. “Playing with him is as fine as it gets. Playing with Vince Herman from Leftover Salmon was also pure joy.”
Rosen said that the budding tradition of playing the KOTO Street Dance also has become a highlight for the band.
“When we got up on that stage on Main Street in Telluride for the first time a few years ago, it was a eureka moment,” Rosen said. “It was such a perfect fit; the view, the people, the vibe. We felt so at home and we treasure the idea of this being an ongoing yearly experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.