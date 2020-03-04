March is one of my favorite months of the year. I might also have a proclivity to this month as a Pisces, but I just love how the month flits casually between spring and winter, teasing us of warmer months to come, but still poses the lingering question, “Will it snow this week?”
This year, March gets a little spicy with global concerns about the coronavirus, so please don’t forget to thoroughly wash your hands before and during all public gatherings and outings to help prevent the spread of any germs, not just the coronavirus, and we’ll all be healthy and dandy.
The week in entertainment kicks off Thursday night with the Telluride Gold Kings at the Phoenix Bean at 6 p.m. followed by the Tom & Wyatt Variety Show at 8 p.m. next door at the Sheridan Old Bar.
Telluride Theatre’s groundbreaking musical theater workshop debut of “MacGyver the Musical” also starts on Thursday night, but opening night is officially sold out.
However, the play, based in the 1980s TV show, runs Friday through Sunday of this week, and next Thursday, March 12, through March 15.
Telluride’s beloved nonprofit theater company has teamed up with the original creator of the “MacGyver” TV series, Lee Zlotoff, and the Up & Down Theatre to bring everyone’s favorite problem solver to life with this workshop premiere. New York City composer Peter Luyre wrote the music and lyrics.
“This is the biggest show that Telluride Theatre has ever done,” said Sasha Sullivan, artistic director for Telluride Theatre, in news release. “We are bringing in theater professionals from all over the country to make an incredible show for our community. Audiences in Telluride will be the first-ever to see this show.”
Wondering who will play MacGyver? Well, it could be you! Each night a member of the audience will be cast as the title role after a brief pre-show audition of willing audience volunteers.
Tickets and more information can be found online at telluridetheatre.org, and the show starts at 7 p.m. each night.
If you’re in the mood for country music and supporting a good cause, look no further than Telluride Adaptive Sports Programs’ Blue Party happening on Friday night at the Telluride Conference Center.
The Anders Brothers will be playing and the event will feature hearty appetizers from Telluride’s top restaurants along with a silent auction.
The party starts at 6 p.m., and tickets and more information can be found online at tellurideadaptivesports.org.
If you need a late-night dance party fix on Friday, be sure to head over to the Liberty on Friday night for DJ extravirgin.
Saturday night features a show that I have been personally looking forward to since this fall — none other than The Infamous Stringdusters, a band that sits firmly at the top of my most-seen artists’ list.
These bluegrass rockers are no strangers to Telluride and have played the opera house and Bluegrass festival countless times over the years. Each time they return, their sound and onstage energy gets more and more explosive and impressive.
After last winter’s gig was canceled due to snow, the Dusters are long overdue for a Telluride visit, and I know Saturday’s audience can’t wait to see what they’ve been up to since they last played here.
Tickets sold out months ago, but fear not, if you missed out, you can catch them closing out Saturday night of the Telluride Bluegrass Festival this summer.
If you missed out on tickets, you can get another great live music fix at the Liberty with local rockers the Flyover playing Saturday night starting around 8 p.m.
And after the Stringdusters, the SHOW Bar on the first floor of the opera house opens its doors for a free After Show with the Foggy Memory Boys, out of Taos.
The opera house’s month of killer shows continues on Tuesday with a sold-out performance from moe., one of the music scene’s preeminent progressive rock bands.
And Wednesday, the Phoenix Bean hosts its new weekly artist in residence, Shana Alverson. Alverson has a dreamy folksy voice, and it’s great to see more women performing regularly on Telluride’s local music scene. Her set will begin at 6 p.m., and she plays each Wednesday through the season at the Bean.
