Photographer Carl Marcus lives in Telluride.
By definition, he resides in a landscape so vivid and intense, it’s a challenge to depict “the immensity,” as he has described it, of what is all around us. Jagged peaks, sprawling sky, brilliant flora, glistening water: his images are so acutely observed, it is as if you are truly seeing these things for the first time not in nature, but (ironically) indoors — in one of his photographs.
Marcus has hundreds of followers in this region who look forward to his new work. His latest photographs, on display at the Telluride Gallery of Fine Art through Aug. 23, are both new and not new. He’s been working on them for years; they are images “that I’ve mirrored twice” to create new images divorced from their origins. Suggestions of skulls and scarabs lurk in the froth in “Waterfall Lake Mead.” Animal’s faces haunt the center of the luminous, kaleidoscopic “Water Ripples Green Light” (the original image was taken along the Uncompaghre River).
Compelling, cerebral and suggestive, these pieces may be new to the public, but considering that Marcus first photographed them in the backcountry of a 4.5-billion-year-old planet, their origins are ancient. They’re part of a joint show along with Marcus’s son, Caleb Cain Marcus. Like his father, Cain Marcus is accomplished at photographing landscapes.
Cain Marcus’s prints for his exhibit “Goddess” were photographed during a 1,500-mile journey along India’s Ganges River “to explore the way air and space can be defined and described in landscapes using light, color and atmospheric conditions.”
Those works were imposing, three-foot-by-five-feet depictions of water and sand and marsh. The humans in them were small, seemingly insignificant in comparison to vast landscapes. Cain Marcus’s newer pieces are smaller, “more personal,” as he put it, and people have seemingly exited the scene entirely.
And yet they are here.
That’s the duality at the core of this exhibit, “A Brief Movement After Death.” Growing up in Telluride “with a very philosophical father,” Cain Marcus said, “death was in my thoughts a lot.” As a child, he often wondered, “How can nonexistence happen?”
Eventually Cain Marcus matured; life took its course. He moved away, to New York City, where he resides today. He got his MFA at Columbia University, and began exhibiting photographs (his images have been collected by the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Getty, and the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston, among other venues).
He also married, and had a child. “When I had my daughter, I came back to” ruminations of what might happen when one’s existence ends, he recalled. “She had so many experiences ahead of her that I had already lived.” She was moving forward; he was moving toward death. On display at the Telluride Gallery is Cain Marcus’s attempt to depict the moment when — if you look at it from a spiritual point of view —the soul exits the body. You might describe the moment as a time when the human form begins its inevitable return to a different form of matter. However you describe it, “For me, the thought of becoming part of the universe is comforting,” Cain Marcus said. “When we die, we’re still part of the earth and the universe in some way. So how do you express that visually?”
The answer to the question about what might happen when humans transcend mediums inspired Cain Marcus to transcend his own artistic medium: he suspended a grease pencil, pendulum-like, over photographs of water and sky. The marks the grease pencil made, furtive scratches like the beating of birds’ wings, stretching upward across the canvas, suggest an ultimate transition. Arrayed in a processional, with varying background lighting — all different, yet uniformly diffuse and gentle — the images suggest how one’s leave-taking might play out, if such a moment could be envisioned.
Death can be a scary, even ugly idea. By contrast, these photos suggest inevitability, even eternity.
“Nobody really knows what happens after death, but our body continues to become part of the universe again,” Cain Marcus said. “The mystery that makes things alive, the energy, is still there.”
Where in this mortal world can you see that? The answer is, nowhere. But at the Telluride Gallery of Fine Art, you begin to imagine it.
