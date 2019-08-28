Have you ever had that moment of realization where you had to acknowledge the fact that you were lying to yourself? It’s a humbling experience. I had that moment this week as we ascended State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona to get to our seats for the Rolling Stones.
Ever since I bought the tickets in November, I’d been telling myself, and others, that we had the front row of the nosebleeds. I’m not sure why I crafted that story. Maybe it’s because we’re all spoiled with amazing seats and access to music here in Telluride with venues ranging from 230-9,000 people. Regardless, it was not true in the least.
We were just a handful of rows down from the tippy-top of the stadium. So high up, that we could feel the blasts of cold air funneling into the stadium that held more than 55,000 people. We could even see the people up in the catwalk rafters walking along as the roof slowly opened for the show. (Why it was opening in such oppressive summer heat is beyond me.)
But the seat location really didn’t matter. And after laughing at myself with my brother and dad and our friend, I got over it pretty quickly.
The Stones put on a helluva show and travel with a big enough rig to display everything happening on stage, even for us plebians up in the rafters. They played the hits we expected. They went acoustic. Keith Richards sang and had his moment to shine, and Mick Jagger pranced around on stage as if his recent open-heart surgery never even happened. It was totally worth making the long trek south to 110-degree heat for two nights.
I’ve been lying to myself about something else, just to make myself feel better. I keep telling myself that summer is only halfway through and that we’ll have warm temps in the mountains for months on end.
But that is not true either. And as I drove along the Dolores River Canyon on my way home last night, the first patch of yellow aspen trees reminded me that I’m telling myself fake news. Summer flew right by, and our warm days are numbered. With any luck, we’ll have a warm Blues and Brews right before the seasons officially transition.
The other telltale sign of fall’s approach in the box canyon is the influx of Telluride Film Festival lanyards this weekend, their bearers here for the 46th annual festival that brings cinephiles to the region for a star-studded weekend of film.
And while most venues in town are dedicated to film, there are a handful of opportunities to catch live music in between screenings in both Telluride and Mountain Village this weekend.
Ouray’s husband and wife duo, You Knew Me, When, plays the New Sheridan Historic Bar on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. Fans of Shovels and Rope or other indie folk-rock outfits will love these guys.
Friday night, singer-songwriter Jim Parker, who splits his time between Mountain Village and Nashville, plays the second to last installment of Music on the Green. He’ll play a free show in Reflection Plaza (adjacent to Hotel Madeline) from 5 to 7 p.m.
Locals Tom Nading and Claybrook Penn will bring their talent to the Phoenix Bean on Friday night starting at 6 p.m.
And on Saturday, Wagner Skis and Telluride Arts are collaborating in Mountain Village for a Patio Party + Pop Up Artist Market. The market is designed to promote working artists living in our community and will also feature the custom ski company’s new series of ski designs. The party is from 1-5 p.m. in the Village Pond Plaza (right next to the Chuck Jones Cinema/Telluride Conference Center in Mountain Village). Local singer-songwriter Luke Adamson will be playing during the party, along with DJ Moon Prince spinning tunes. Artwork from local artists will be for sale, as will drinks and light bites.
And on Sunday night, country music fans should head to Elks Park (otherwise known as the Abel Gance Theater during film festival) for a screening of one of Ken Burns’ documentaries about country music. “Country Music: Episode 5 — The Sons and Daughters of America (1964-1968)” will play for free in the park once the sun sets. I personally am excited to see Burns’ take on another genre of American music after his beautifully done series on jazz music.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.