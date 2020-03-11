The first time I wrote about the band Con Brio in 2016, I was in northern Italy. I interviewed the lead singer before leaving the country, had just finished at a friend’s wedding in Umbria, and was traveling north to the land of my ancestors to eat good food, spend time in the mountains and soak up all that Italy had to offer.
That was fitting, considering the band’s name is Con Brio means, “with spirit,” in Italian.
They proved that name to be true when they played Telluride Blues & Brews Festival in 2016, stunning audiences at the Sunset Blues Concert, mainstage in Telluride Town Park and late night at the Sheridan Opera House with their very spirited and soulful performances.
So it’s odd that another time I write about Con Brio, I’ve got Italy on the mind, but now under many different circumstances since the boot-shaped country effectively shut down this week due to COVID 19 (coronavirus). We’ve reached out to my grandmother’s third cousin who is in her late 80s and her daughter, and they’ve reassured us they’re safe and sound and avoiding public gatherings. With any luck, the United States won’t have to take such drastic measures and can curb the spread and effects of this novel virus, but my heart goes out to the most spirited country I’ve ever visited, as Italians face the outbreak of this virus.
Con Brio plays Mountain Village’s Club Red on Thursday, March 12, and audiences are in for a dang treat. (But if you’re feeling sick stay home to help keep others healthy, and wash your dang hands, people.)
Con Brio hails from the San Francisco Bay Area and draws influence from the area’s vibrant history of funk and soul music to create their smooth, high-energy sound. The band is led by charismatic vocalist Ziek McCarter who has drawn comparisons to James Brown and Michael Jackson.
Since their founding in 2013, they’ve established themselves as a West Coast institution beloved for their magnetic live shows and McCarter’s swiveling hips, splits and backflips during shows.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. with opener Cousin Curtiss. The show is all ages and tickets are $25 general admission with preferred seating available for $35-$45 at clubredtelluride.com.
And that’s just the beginning of a packed week of music. Futurebirds and Flaural play both Thursday and Friday night at O’Bannon’s. Fans of psychedelic Americana country-rock need to make it out for these two killer bands.
The reggae ladies of Dandylion play the Phoenix Bean on Friday at 6 p.m. and Lunalanche plays at the Liberty at 8 p.m.
Saturday, cancel all other apres ski plans and head to Wagner Custom Skis (in the Village Core near the Telluride Conference Center) for the second 2nd Saturday Block Party from 3-5 p.m.
This month’s party features live music from local rockers Lavalanche, oysters and truffle fries from Village Table, and libations from Telluride Distilling Co., Telluride Brewing and Sweetwater Brewing. All tips at the event benefit the good folks at One to One Mentoring.
Later Saturday night, support the Telluride Historical Museum at its 70s Shindig, a fun party celebrating Telluride’s history from the 1970s with a cocktail party and curated popup history exhibit. Local legends from those years will be serving drinks and stories and themed attire is encouraged. The party will be at Ah Haa from 6:30-10 p.m. Tickets and more information can be found online at TellurideMuseum.org.
And this week is a big one for the Sheridan Opera House.
The band all local jam fans seem to be raving about, Spafford, plays the Sheridan Opera House Saturday night with Cycles opening. That show starts at 9 p.m.
Monday night, New Orleans all-stars, Galactic, returns with special guest Anjelika Jelly Joseph. That show is at 8 p.m. And last I checked limited tickets were available for both of these shows online at sheridanoperahouse.com.
And even though St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Tuesday, there’s nothing to keep you from drinking car bombs and dressing in kelly green for the opera house’s recently-added Bill and Jilian Nershi & Island Grass playing at 8 p.m. show.
Music fans know and love Nershi (who used to call Telluride home) from a little band called String Cheese Incident, but it’s his bluegrass side projects that have been super fun to witness over the years.
For tickets and more information visit sheridanoperahouse.com.
