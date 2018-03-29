Hello, dear reader. The Warren Commission is temporarily decommissioned as Kathrine Warren heals post-surgery, and doesn’t trust putting words to the page whilst under the influence of the pills that make you feel 10 feet tall. Ms. Warren has bestowed honor on my humble self by asking me to scribe in her stead, entrusting me to regale you with this week’s subject matter, Burlesque, and hit her deadline. Check and check.
First, I must reveal that not only am I a huge fan of any production Telluride Theatre mounts, but I am currently serving as its board president (oh, how grand!), and as a member of their esteemed acting ensemble. I. Love. Theatre. There’s no getting around that. So, I am massively, unapologetically biased. I also stand to make zero profit from the glowing words that are about to ensue. Transparent as air, I tell ya. Onward.
The origins of burlesque trace back to the late 1700s, when the term was literary in nature. The word essentially means joke, and in literature — and later in performance — the style was used to parody “higher art.” Burlesque takes on the stuffy or snobby and makes light of it. As the art form evolved and moved to American stages, the focus became more on the nude female, and by the 1930s a typical burlesque show featured a half-dozen strippers and a couple of comics. In modern times, burlesque has seen a rebound in popularity. If the unbridled enthusiasm and sold-out houses are any indication, it is safe to say the art form has been utterly embraced in Telluride.
The Telluride Theatre Burlesque shows start in the classroom. Telluride Theatre’s Artistic Director Sasha Sullivan has offered a burlesque class through the Ah Haa School for the past eight years, teaching not only seductive dance moves to the women who partake, but also helping them reach deep for reserves of self-confidence, poise, and no small measure of courage and cojones. She teaches the art of the tease and shares her wealth of stagecraft, so that each woman can create a unique act. And, yes, they make and design their own pasties. This year, burlesque veteran and costume designer extraordinaire, Melissa Harris, co-taught the class.
Now, after weeks of soul-searching, rehearsals and maybe a few jitters, it’s showtime. Wednesday night’s Cheap Thrills starred the first-year performers, who took the stage with sass and class. Friday and Saturday, the storied Sheridan Opera House transforms into The House of Shimmy Shake. This year’s theme is Calendar Girls and will feature the diverse styles of the beauties whose classic poses made the passage of time a scintillating journey from month to month, season to season, holiday to holiday.
“This is a really fun show,” Sullivan said. “I love the creativity that everyone brings. It’s my favorite part.”
Another off-the-hook hilarious feature in The House of Shimmy Shake is the talents of the men of “boylesque.” Not only do they perform their own take on the fine art of the tease, but they are put to work moving set pieces, keeping the stage safe and picking up the discarded costumes shed by their female compatriots, because, as Sullivan said, “Goddesses don’t pick up their own clothes!” The show, she added, cannot happen without these brave dudes.
Thursday night’s main event does not take place on the stage but in the Opera House’s SHOW Bar on the ground floor. It’s a speakeasy replete with women clad in fringed and beaded dresses, live music, dance, pop-up performances, light bites and a silent auction with amazing items you have to have. Yes, you want a guitar signed by Bonnie Raitt (talk about remarkable, strong women!), a weekend jaunt to British Columbia or a Sol paddleboard. It’s free to attend, fun to see and be seen, and a great way to support local, live theater.
The burlesque shows and the speakeasy are Telluride Theatre’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and reflect hours of hard work, amazing volunteers, and fabulous donations of prizes from the business community and private donors. Sullivan also gives a loving, tip of the hat to Back Pocket Creative, the cool, funky and fun team of Laura and Geneva Idema Shaunette, whose mission is to create events that “cultivate collaborative community” where people can connect in creative and positive ways. Experience it all in full, rambunctious display at the speakeasy.
Tickets for the burlesque shows (if there are any left) can be purchased online at tellruidetheatre.org.
