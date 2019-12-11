The end of year brings music publications “Best Of 2019” recaps, Grammy Award nominations and reflections of the year past. If you’ve been reading these lists, scoping the Grammy nominations or looking at last summer’s festival lineups, you may have noticed an unfamiliar name everywhere, Yola. Taking a 1,000-foot review of the year in music, there’s no denying that Yola owned 2019. As a new artist, she earned a staggering four Grammy Award nominations for her album “Walk Through Fire,” nods from legendary artists like Elton John, spots on stage with Willie Nelson, along with high praise from music critics at Rolling Stone, NPR and Billboard.
A storied year like this just doesn’t happen to your typical roots artist, especially a female country-soul artist from the United Kingdom. Yola’s unique, and her newfound place in the spotlight is important and well earned.
Yola’s first commercial single “Ride Out In The Country” was introduced to the world in January. Many folks, myself included, caught wind of Yola through Dan Auerbach. Auerbach, best known as one half of rock band the Black Keys, was introducing the new artist he had recruited to produce an album with at his Nashville-based record label Easy Eye Sound. Being a big fan of Auerbach and his new twanged-out outlaw country and traditional blues projects at Easy Eye Sound, I was instantly intrigued by the announcement of Yola. When I listened I was hooked. Yola’s band had all of the roadhouse country licks, but she wasn’t just a new outlaw country artist like Margo Price or Sturgill Simpson. She had soul power in her voice, like Mavis Staples.
Yola caught the music bug early on, singing along with and listening to everything she could get her hands on. Classics like Aretha Franklin and Elton John were obvious influences. When she heard Dolly Parton, the influence of Americana and country overpowered and took hold, although it wasn’t until recent times she could write and perform the music she loved. As a black young female in the United Kingdom, she faced bias and was pushed by educators towards R&B and jazz styles, eventually toplining vocals for DJ tracks and working with electronic outfits like Massive Attack. Later she helped start a rock band, Phantom Limb. In Phantom Limb, she was closer to the music she loved, but she had high hopes of steering the band from rock into a folk direction. With pushback from other members of the band, she committed to learning guitar, started writing and eventually put out a self-produced album titled “Orphan Offering” in 2016.
“Orphan Offering” showcased Yola’s songwriting talent, powerful vocals and caught some buzz. It also caught the attention of Auerbach, who offered her the opportunity to make an album at Easy Eye Sound. At Easy Eye Sound, she was provided with the best gear, talented studio session artists, legendary songwriters like Dan Penn and the freedom to write what she wanted. A week in the studio, “Walk Through Fire” was complete with a unique 1960s roadhouse country, soulful sound.
When “Walk Through Fire” was released last February, no one, not even Yola, was expecting the positive response it received. Her climb to the spotlight was swift, as show dates booked up fast, press rolled in and Brandi Carlile invited her to join country supergroup Highwomen on the road. It was a storied year, capped with the four Grammy nominations, including a spot amongst mainstream pop artists in the “Best New Artist” category. All of these nods are impressive in their own right, but equally important for country and Americana music, in general.
In interviews, Yola frequently talks about the perception and bias she faces. “If you never heard a lick of her music you’ll probably have the wrong idea when you see her in photos” the Los Angeles Times wrote. In her youth, she was pushed into jazz and R&B. When she wanted to write Americana and country music, advisors thought the idea was far-fetched, and even today, she notes that people judge her by appearance until they hear her songwriting and singing ability.
Facing this perception and bias, Yola has won 2019, and not only has she put out an incredible album, but she has changed the perception of what an American roots artist can be for many, and that might be most important.
