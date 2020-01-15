You can tell that it’s Martin Luther King Jr, weekend when you see large packs of college students with lift tickets hanging off their jackets, wandering around town, asking where they can find the Sheridan Opera House for their private event.
And if it’s not college students, it’s a pack of older men in matching jackets having a blast with their buddies pretending they’re still in college.
Telluride Ski Resort has done an excellent job of filling in our traditionally slower times of the ski season by bringing ski groups of all sorts to the area, and it is wildly apparent this week.
Last night on the bus a group of older men in their matching jackets asked me what there was to do for fun this weekend. And the clear answer was, Dennis Quaid and the Sharks at Mountain Village’s Club Red on Saturday.
Whether you recognize his name and face from “The Big Easy,” “The Parent Trap” or more recently the heart-wrenching “A Dog’s Purpose” or “A Dog’s Journey” or the remake of “Foot Loose,” you’re probably familiar with Quaid.
But it was only until recently that I knew he played music in addition to acting. He plays rhythm guitar and is the lead vocalist with the band that specializes in what they call “rock ’n’ roll and country-soul.”
Dennis Quaid and the Sharks will take the stage at 8:15 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets range from $50-$85 and can be purchased online at clubredtelluride.com.
And that’s just the beginning of an action-packed weekend of entertainment.
On Thursday night, the Sheridan Opera House welcomes the British funk-soul band, The New Mastersounds.
The New Mastersounds was founded in England almost two decades ago by Eddie Roberts, Simon Allen, Pete Shand and Bob Birch.
They’ve released 12 albums and tour world-wide and are a must-see for fans of soul and funk music.
Tickets are $35 general admission standing room on the floor and $45 reserved seats in the balcony and can be purchased online at sheridanoperahouse.com. The show begins at 9 p.m. and doors open at 8 p.m.
Friday night Telluride Theatre celebrates an entire decade of Burlesque with a special 10th anniversary performance at the Sheridan Opera House, but — no surprise — tickets were sold out as of my deadline. (That being said, there are four nights of Burlesque in the books for March, so buy your tickets early for those shows online at telluridetheatre.org.)
If you’re in the mood for dinner and coffee with your live music, the Phoenix Bean hosts Shana Alverson at 6 p.m. on Friday and the Telluride Gold Kings play at 6 p.m. both Thursday and Saturday night. Those shows are free.
On Saturday night, Durango’s own PJ Moon and the Swappers play the Liberty with opening support from Lavalanche. The band plays a diverse mix of jazz, blues, indie and funk, swapping out musicians and instruments along the way.
The doors open at 8 p.m. and the music starts at 9 p.m.
Sunday night at the Liberty, the Telluride Dance Collective hosts another salsa dance class from 7 to 9 p.m. The class teaches the basics of salsa with dance instruction and practice from 7-8 p.m. and open dance from 8-9 p.m. No experience is necessary.
After that, Samantha Lerda and Paul Jr. play with MIDICinal, Dozier and Future Joy. Doors are at 9 p.m. and music begins shortly thereafter. Lerda plays R&B and soul and the other artists in that mouthful of a lineup are electronic producers. Sounds like a fantastic show!
