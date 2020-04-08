“We are the lonely, all together. All together, we are alone.” John Prine, who passed away Tuesday from complications of coronavirus, wrote those words. They seem especially apt, given the isolation — self-imposed, to help stanch the same disease that killed Prine — that so many are living in right now.
On Wednesday, singer-songwriter Cie Hoover and his wife, Karisa Hoover — better known as the band You Knew Me When — were listening to Prine’s works from their home in Ouray.
“Our morning has been spent with his amazing catalogue,” Cie said.
Like so many, the Hoovers have been immersed in music these days and not just Prine’s.
“We’ve found ourselves tuning into other musician’s live broadcasts, both professionals and amateurs alike,” Cie said. “It’s actually quite fun and uplifting to see so many amateur musicians finding the courage to put themselves out there, whether it be through a cover song or their own original music.”
It makes practical sense that musicians would begin playing online. As Hoover points out, “Without the ability to perform at venues, restaurants, festivals, etc., we’re trying to stay engaged with our fans. The ability to livestream a show is a great way to do that. We’ve started seeing more folks, not just musicians, try out livestreaming, and we thought it would be a nice way to interact. While we’re all trying to be diligent and aware of everything that is going on” — which means (at the least) maintaining a six-foot distance from others when you’re outside — “we think it’s important to have some occasional levity and entertainment.”
Thus began the Hoovers’ “Singing Through Seclusion” music series, their first-ever venture into livestream programming. The first gig was earlier this week; more than 4,000 fans were in attendance. If you missed the show, you can catch a rerun on the Hoover’s Facebook page. The show is set to air on Facebook Live and Instagram Live @youknewmewhen every Sunday at 6 p.m., MST. Tip jars, which are so important right now, have gone “virtual” these days, as well. You can support the band via Paypal (at paypal.me/youknewmewhen), Venmo (@Cie-Hoover) or on Square. For their first concert, the Hoovers played, among other pieces, a song by John Prine.
AJ FULLERTON AT THE SHERB
In Ridgway, programmers at the Sherbino Theater have been trying to figure out how to continue to offer live concerts to those sequestered at home. Last month, they hit on a solution.
On March 20, musician AJ Fullerton played a live show at the Sherbino, “with only filmmaker Paul LeGrand and sound engineer David Voorhees in attendance.” The result will be available for all Friday: a final cut of the show on Video-On-Demand.
“We mulled over” the idea of a live-stream performance at first, program director Trish Oakland explained, “but worried about the quality of video as well as streaming quality, and ultimately decided that a video-on-demand format made the most sense, from both a quality standpoint as well as the ability for people to be able to watch it when it suited their schedule. It was very important that we not rush this but offer a product that showcases AJ’s immense talent.”
The Sherb has been (or at least had been, pre-COVID-19) on a roll when it came to concerts, which were selling out regularly before the virus’s presence changed everything. Fullerton is well known in this region: he’s played Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, the Durango Blues Train and has won many awards from the Colorado Blues Society. “Admission” to the show on Friday, which is good for 48 hours beginning at 7 p.m., is $10; proceeds will be split between Fullerton, the Sherbino and Taco del Gnar, offering audiences a threefer: a chance to support not only a troubadour but a historic venue and one of Ridgway’s favorite eateries. Pre-orders are available at vimeo.com/ondemand/ajfullerton.
One of the bands scheduled to play the Sherbino before the pandemic’s arrival was Alex Paul and Birds of Play (read about them in the Watch’s cover story this week). Paul and company will perform Live on Facebook this Friday, April 10 at the Rocky Mountain Virtual Music Festival from 3:15-4 p.m. (facebook.com/rmvirtualmusicfestival/). They’ll also perform two weeks hence, at CERF the Airwaves Fest, a benefit for Community Emergency Relief Fund (CERF) and the Four Corners Performing Artist Relief Fund, on Sunday, April 19 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
The CERF concert is also on Facebook Live. Point your browser to facebook.com/cerftheairwavesmusicfestival/, crack the favorite adult beverage of your choice, sit back, and enjoy the flow.
