There’s no denying that winter in the box canyon is good. Along with some of the world’s best skiing, incredible live music and thrilling performances can be enjoyed seemingly on a daily basis, thanks to our strong community of promoters and creators. Reflecting on the past month, I’ve rocked out to the Motet at Club Red, taken in outstanding guitar riffs from the New Mastersounds at the Sheridan Opera House, bobbed my head to organ and guitar jams from Lavalanche — town’s best local band right now, in my opinion — and laughed hard at Telluride Theater’s Holiday Cabaret.
While I strongly suggest you catch as many local live shows as you can this spring, it doesn’t hurt to get out of the box canyon every once and a while in order to escape the crowds and ease that “destination-life” fatigue many feel this time of year. Littered with friendly small towns, a quick regional trip around Colorado’s Western Slope to catch music, drink beer, eat food and adventure is a good excuse to getaway. Ridgeway, Paiona and Durango all are excellent towns that are close by with thinner crowds, cold beer and events on the calendar this spring. Go ahead, take a quick on-season vacation from your vacation town. You deserve it.
A few weeks ago, I found myself rushing out of town with my girlfriend to catch a show in Paonia of all places. A sleepy little town, Paonia is mainly known for its booming farming scene and a nice stop on the way to Aspen in the summer. But when the Paradise Theater announced up-and-coming country-blues artist Charley Crockett was booked to perform, we had to go. Having not spent too much time in Paonia before, we didn’t know what we were getting ourselves into other than seeing an artist we both loved.
What we discovered was enchanting. The town had inexpensive nightly rentals, no crowds, friendly locals, unique restaurants with a focus on regional farm-to-table dishes and two tasty craft breweries. To top things off, the show was intimate and thrilling, as Charlie Crockett transcended the country, blues, bluegrass tag, while we danced our feet away. Most live music fans could easily enjoy an evening in Paonia, and the Paradise Theater has teamed up with the talented Rob Miller at Pickin’ Productions to book a spring full of fantastic shows.
SHOWS TO SEE
Samantha Fish with opener A.J. Fullerton: Feb. 8
Samantha Fish rolled into the Telluride Blues & Brews Festival three years ago and changed lives. Her fiery vocals combined with her impeccable guitar playing is rare and guaranteed to raise hairs and drop jaws. Simply put, she is the future of the blues. Opener A.J. Fullerton is already a Western Slope legend and award-winning blues musician. He will be a great complement to Fish’s performance. Also catch Fish and Fullerton at Telluride’s Club Red Feb. 9.
Orgone: March 20
Orgone is a California soul band and a guaranteed dance party. The big group has played notable festivals over the years staying true to 1960s and ’70s rhythm and analog roots. It was also recently announced that Orgone will play the Sheridan Opera House March 21.
Sierra Ferrell: April 11
The young folk artist will bring her beautiful voice and soothing acoustic music to the Paradise Theater. This should be a beautiful, intimate, relaxing show.
WHERE TO EAT & DRINK
Paonia’s food scene was shockingly unique. Many restaurants have a heavy focus on a farm-to-table model featuring locally sourced vegetables and meats. The small Main Street also houses two exceptional local craft breweries in Paonia United Brewing and Chrysalis Brewing. Stylistically, I find Chrysalis Brewing to be one of Colorado’s most unique craft breweries right now.
Chrysalis Brewing is the brainchild of Shawn Larson of Big B’s Hard Cider and his friends. All ingredients — hops, barley, fruit, etc. — are sourced right in the valley Paonia sits in. All of their beers are barrel-aged in small batches. The Colorado Beer Geek named them one of “the most anticipated” brewery openings in 2019 and for good reason; no one else is doing what they are doing with locally sourced ingredients. Their menu is heaven for a sour or farmhouse-style beer lover. They don’t distribute, so you have to stop by to try their brews. I recommend the Chamomile Saison.
Paonia United Brewing features more conventional styles. I found their taproom in an old style house decorated with beautiful paintings of pigs to be quirky and exciting. Their Milkshake Lactose IPA was a standout style.
The Remedy Cafe featured delicious plates, cocktails and juices with organic local ingredients. Their mixed cheese board and duck confit tacos were outstanding. The atmosphere was friendly, welcoming, and the cocktails exceptionally creative and drinkable. Locals highly recommend their smoothies as well.
The Living Farm Cafe is one of the very few true farm-to-table restaurants in Colorado. Everything there is sourced locally, most coming from their farm, and I could taste the difference. The barn-style building is super cozy, the staff is friendly, and the huevos rancheros is off-the-chain delicious.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.