There are few whose creative tastes can be summed up as both prescient and impeccable.
Yet the cofounders of Second Sunday Cinema, who will mark their 23rd anniversary next month delivering independent films to those outside Telluride, seem to get better at what they do (if that’s possible) as time goes on.
Unlike theaters that bring in films weekly, the SSC team has just 12 chances a year to screen a movie (as its title implies, the series shows movies the second Sunday of every month, at the Fox Theatre Penthouse in Montrose). In spite of just a few opportunities to make a splash, they continually get it right. The history tab at secondsundaycinema.org is a superb compilation of recent cinema, and handier than any given critic’s top 10 list, perhaps because it reflects the tastes of two voracious, discerning cinemaphiles who not only watch and read everything they can about a movie, but then, presumably, pivot and discuss with each other exactly what they like. You’ll find an outsized number of award-winners on this shared roster: In January, for example, Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory” (2019) played SSC. The film swept the Golden Globe Awards winning Best Actor, Best Director and Best Film honors.
Bringing the film that followed “Pain” to Montrose was, frankly, a pain: Awards season “is always the toughest time to get a one-time showing of a film that is nominated,” the series’ cofounder Kay Lair, of Ridgway (along with Linda Munson-Haley, of Montrose), told me last month. “We’ve really seen the film industry change over the past 23 years that we’ve been doing this, and we’re often booking our films at the eleventh hour now” (perhaps the series should be retitled 11th Hour, Second Sunday Cinema).
“It used to be that we could book a whole season at the same time,” Lair explained. “But the turnaround between the big screen and DVD or streaming” — that is, “the window in which we can book our films” — has “grown increasingly short. Now, we even see Netflix doing nearly simultaneous releases of major films in theaters,” as well as streaming them, as the studio opted to do with both “Marriage Story” and “The Irishman” (both Oscar nominees).
“We just hope our audience will always prefer the incomparable experience of savoring a great film on a big screen, in a dark theater, surrounded by other appreciative film lovers,” Lair summed up. “Nothing beats it.” Nothing beat their acquisition of February’s selection, either: SSC’s February selection, the dark South Korean comedy “Parasite,” played the Fox Penthouse just a few short hours before its historic sweep of the Academy Awards, where it became the first movie to win not only the Best International Feature Film Award (formerly “best foreign film”) but Best Picture, period, as well as Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.
Movies are available in so many places at once these days that — this year in particular — cinephiles benefit: All the Oscar winners are available to rent or stream on Amazon, Netflix, Apple, Google and online. But you don’t have to settle for a Lilliputian screen when it comes to the most-lauded film of all, because Fox Theatre has awarded it (and, by extension, SSC) a victory lap of sorts this weekend. The theater’s movie hotline typically begins the description of each film it is showing with its featured player: “See Benedict Cumberbatch in … ” or “Margot Robbie stars in … ” the line went Wednesday. This year’s big winner needed no introduction: “‘Parasite’ plays this Saturday and Sunday at noon,” the narrator summed up crisply.
Hats off to “Parasite,” to South Korean cinema and director/co-writer Bong Joon-ho, and (let’s be honest) to SSC and its venue, the Fox, for delivering a cinematic tour-de-force to local audiences — outside of Telluride, yet — in remarkably timely fashion.
“Attendance keeps running high, with new faces all the time,” Lair summed up of SSC. “Right now, we just know that we’ll keep doing what we’ve been doing, bringing great films, as long as we have the Fox Penthouse Theater to show them in and our continued partnership with (owners) the Hunters, who really make it all possible.”
In addition to the Fox Theatre this weekend, “Parasite” will play twice nightly at Telluride’s Nugget Theatre, beginning Friday. For a schedule, visit nuggettheatre.com. To learn more about Second Sunday Cinema, visit secondsundaycinema.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.