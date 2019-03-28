Seven years ago this week, after cheering for my roommate and dear friend Bridget during her awe-inspiring burlesque performance at the Sheridan Opera House, I made a cocktail-fueled vow that the following year I would do burlesque and that she should hold me to that.
When November came around to sign up for the Telluride Theatre-led class at the Ah Haa School, I hoped Bridget would not remember my pledge because I was slightly less emboldened during the light of day. But thankfully she pestered me until I finally pulled the trigger and signed up for beginning burlesque.
Every Monday evening that winter, a group of women with vastly different backgrounds, demographics and body types came together to discover the art of the tease and how to be confident, sexy women with stage presence under the tutelage of the burlesque empress and goddess herself, Sasha Sullivan.
I didn’t intend to perform that year. I thought I would take the class, bond with amazing ladies and learn to get over my own misguided insecurities. All of those things did happen, but I was so empowered with what I learned, that this week, six years ago, I found myself laced up in a corset and waiting in the wings.
I made it out on stage, and I remember distinctly to this day talking to myself in the blackout asking, “What am I doing?” But as soon as the music came on, muscle memory kicked in, and the cheering crowd silenced any doubt in my head — it fueled me through my routine.
I did burlesque two more times since that performance and each time I felt more empowered and comfortable with what I was doing. The tribe of women and the camaraderie of the House of Shimmy Shake is something to behold, and I am forever grateful for my friend holding me to my word all those years ago.
Burlesque kicked off Wednesday night at the Opera House with the first-year group, Cheap Thrills. New this year, Cheap Thrills will perform both Wednesday and Thursday. Also new this year, the advanced women of the House of Shimmy Shake will be performing with a live band.
Tickets are sold out for all four nights, but do keep an eye on Facebook’s Sweet Deals or Real Deals as you never know who might have tickets that are going unused and being resold.
If you don’t have tickets to burlesque, there are some killer acts playing Telluride this weekend and beyond.
The Telluride Gold Kings play the Telluride Distillery Tasting Room in Mountain Village on Thursday at 7 p.m. as a fundraiser for local quadriplegic sit skier Logan Fuller to help him buy his own sit ski. The Distillery’s Moscow mules are divine, so why not sample one while supporting a good cause at the same time?
The Cottonwood Trio will play their final Friday night slot of the winter at the Phoenix Bean Friday night at 6 p.m.
Things get nice and funky at the Mountain Lodge in Mountain Village Friday night with the return of Durango funk-rockers, Elder Grown at 6 p.m. Admission is free and it’s a great way to celebrate the rapidly approaching end of the ski season.
Saturday night the one-man dance party that is known as Zach Deputy plays the Liberty. Deputy has played Telluride Blues & Brews and the Sheridan Opera House before, and his live looping shows make for killer dance parties. He describes his style as “island-infused drum ’n’ bass gospel ninja soul.”
And Wednesday night, Telluride Music presents Alex Paul & the Birds of Play in the SHOW Bar at the Sheridan Opera House. Alex Paul calls Telluride home and has played solo numerous times, but this show will be a special performance with his new project Birds of Play.
The show is at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and available at the door or at Telluride Music in advance.
