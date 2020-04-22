Each week, The Watch hosts an interview with a representative of one of this region’s leading nonprofits. This week we veer away from a strict “nonprofit” to the official library district of San Miguel County, founded 45 years ago by Larry and Betty Wilkinson. Here, the Wilkinson Public Library’s Director Sarah Landeryou reflects on community service during a pandemic.
Leslie Vreeland: How are you doing these days? What are you doing?
Sarah Landeryou: Thanks so much for reaching out to find out how the staff of the Wilkinson is faring in these uncertain times.
Adjusting to new remote work has been extremely difficult, given that our library thrives on being a community gathering place. The closure happened so quickly! But, after a bit of an adjustment, the staff threw themselves into finding ways to reach out and provide library services. Our staff all at home, spread out across the region; we hold regular Zoom meetings to stay in touch and provide updates on services. One thing I’ve learned is that most staff members have some very interesting pets: lots of cats. It seems cats really like to casually participate in Zoom meetings.
LV: The Wilkinson has closed, but you're continuing to serve the public.
SL:Once we realized that the closure wasn’t a short-term thing, we really tried to figure out ways to reach out. The Youth Services team rolled out a new YouTube channel with Storytimes every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, as well as a Family Book Club (reading Louis May Alcott’s “Little Women”).
The Service Specialist team launched an online “chat” feature to provide online services in real-time and regularly monitor phone and email messages. Laura Colbert and Joanna Spindler developed online programming, including the popular Booze n Books, a writing workshop and a permaculture class. There’s even a Men’s Council and for teens, Dial-In-Trivia.
LV: What is something you’ve learned from the shutdown?
SL:One thing we’ve realized is that a lot of these virtual services will be around for a while, so we’re trying to figure out how to deliver them along with regular services in the future.
LV: You have a new curbside pickup service, which is open seven days a week. How did that come about?
SL:The curbside service was modeled after similar endeavors in other public libraries in Colorado, particularly Eagle County. We needed to wait a bit and get approval from the San Miguel County Health Department, as our county order was a bit more restrictive than in other parts of the state: Our procedures are very detailed in terms of being contactless and quarantining materials as we receive them. We are just so pleased to be able to provide this service! The staff really wanted to start this sooner rather than later. It took a bit more time than anticipated.
LV: What changes are people likely to see once thelibrary reopens?
SL:We’re monitoring the situation and taking the lead from the County Health Department. I’m sure that when we reopen, it will be with limited services, appropriate for the current environment and not necessarily modeled on the past. We’ll be sure to follow the guidelines for physical distancing, hygiene and sanitizing. We also understand that the community’s needs may shift, and we’ll be ready to respond. For example, we’re hoping to launch services directed toward our senior and homebound populations. It may be awhile before there are gatherings of any sort, not only at the library, but in the community. It’s certainly not something we want to be at the forefront of.
LV: What can the public do to help, now and in the future? I know how beloved and supported the Wilkinson is.
SL:We’re grateful to hear from our patrons, either via chat, email or phone messages. We hope that the community will stay healthy, follow the county’s orders, keep reading and know that we are here to support them. We know these are tough times, but we also really understand the value of having a good book to read, so be sure to reach out for suggestions!
LV: What are you and other library employees reading and watching to stay sane right now?
SL:A couple of weeks ago I asked for some “staff picks.” Some of these included “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle; “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett; and “The Mirror and the Light” by Hilary Mantel. Our staff also recommended the films “Lady Bird” and “Meru,” and the podcasts “Wow in the World” and “Poetry Unbound.”
As for myself, I’ve been reading a lot of mysteries and contemporary fiction.
My family and I (and our cat) have been enjoying board games, including games from the ’80s. So far, we’ve played Acquire, Stop Thief, Conspiracy and The Stock Market Game. My son is home from college, completing his spring quarter online, and my husband has worked from home for 20 years, so we’ve invaded his space. We’re all trying not to trip over each other too much.
