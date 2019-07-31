It’s a rare day. I have the house to myself and hours to go before call for the night’s performance of “The Tempest.” There’s a ratty corner of the living room that has been bugging me for weeks. It reminds me of a tidal pool, harboring the detritus of our lives, the place to put things. “I’ll deal with it later” has become this corner’s motto. Later has arrived.
In this corner resides a Bose speaker perched on a spindly metal plant stand, its wood cabinet sun-bleached and dirty, a glass-topped side table, equally as dusty, and a corner stand with two plants I can’t reach. My guitars and amps are crowded in here, too, but what takes up the most real estate are two long rows of albums. There are probably around 400 of them. They represent a fraction of the collection. They need to be filed away, but our ravenous collecting proclivities mean that the available shelving we have has long been outgrown. But the least I can do is get them upstairs, dusted off and rid of the belly-up flies that found this sunny corner a perfect place to shuffle off their mortal coils.
As anyone who has a sizable record collection knows, it’s a headache to move. When we moved into our home 20 years ago, the seemingly endless boxes of albums we shuttled from Shandoka to car, car to Lawson Hill, elicited a rare profanity from the Dearly Beloved and an earnest declaration. “We’re never moving these things again.” His back moaned in harmony.
He chose a sunless length of wall in the master bedroom to build and install custom shelving for the collection and before long the records were alphabetized and neatly stowed. At the time, we did not have a turntable, so they remained in their new home, unmolested save for the armload I pulled every other week for my now-retired radio show.
One night, during said radio show, a friend and fellow DJ showed up bearing a turntable. He’d upgraded and I was the happy recipient of his old rig. That much-appreciated gift served to unleash a habit we’d mostly let languish while we were busy feeding the CD collection. The Dearly Beloved and I had each spent our separate youths in record stores voraciously buying work by our favorite artists with hard-earned money from gigs like caddying, retail and other odd jobs. We came into our marriage with matching vinyl dowries ... mine far more expansive as a result of actually having worked in record shops where freebies and handsome employee discounts ballooned my pre-college collection from a couple dozen to hundreds almost overnight.
Now that we could actually play our records again, the migration from orderly files to feral piles commenced. The record store renaissance had not yet begun, so the collection remained static for some time. But as our passion for the platter reignited, visiting record stores became as essential an element of our travels as stopping at a gas station or tucking into a mom and pop diner. Like a reanimated dinosaur, the collection consumed more and more room in our house. Our stated desire for it to remain ordered proved a promise as empty as a politician’s campaign speech. Our music library is as jumbled and chaotic as a preschool playroom before naptime. It’s a happy place, but good luck finding a specific selection.
Once people know you collect records, it’s your phone that rings when someone else’s albums become available. People with good sense and leaner interior design aesthetics than ours offload albums all the time. The digital age means that hours and hours of music can be stored in microscopic places and who wants to move all that heavy stuff, anyway? Don’t get me started on the superior sound quality of the vinyl record, but to each their own. I’ll take those records offa ya!
Perusing the bins in a record store is as true to my essential self as is acting in plays, playing guitar and writing. If someone leapfrogged from my teen self to my current self, skipping everything in between, they’d find little changed save for a snowy mane and a thicker waistline. I still write, do theatre work, have finger calluses and drop the needle in the groove. All are endlessly fulfilling. The collection endlessly fulfills more than its share of space in my cozy little domicile.
And so I gaze at this problematic corner. The records must be moved before I can attack with vacuum, feather duster and spatial arrangement skills. I energize my task with — what else — a record on the turntable. The Black Keys’ debut blasts crunchy, fuzzed-out guitar riffs and I set to the task of moving a few hundred albums — damn, they’re heavy — from where they’ve claimed squatter’s rights since Christmas to the bedroom, where they’ll reside until more shelving can be devised. Before long, I’m flushed and sweating slightly from innumerable laps up the stairs.
The reward is space. Space on the floor, space for my guitars, space enough for me to finally access the plants whose blooms, instead of being nicely deadheaded when spent, have languished the better part of three seasons, dropping faded petals and browned leaves earthward, shrouds for the flies. The vacuum does its thing, various stuff gets tossed or stored, and the corner opens like a lover’s arms. I vow to keep it this lovely and accessible.
But I know better. The Black Keys have a new album out and my holy grails — like Taste albums, Rory Gallagher’s first band — are out there. The Beatles mono box is, as yet, unpurchased, and the Dearly Beloved’s quest for the rare ’80s stuff he digs seems to find its way to our mailbox with some regularity. The collection grows unabated, but I swear, not in this corner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.