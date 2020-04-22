We’ve been doing a lot of late-night viewing, my husband and I. I suspect many of you have, too.
We’ve always joked that the best part of the day, when one can truly relax, is nighttime and I find that more true now than ever. Daytime is an assault, a reminder of all that’s changed: of a world we should be moving around in, and instead mostly glimpse from inside.
And even when I’m out in it these days, I’m behind a mask.
All of which makes a dive into night so appealing. In the dark, nothing disappoints. No one looks unfamiliar or strange: The show’s the thing, or the podcast, or whatever-it-is that pulls you in and makes you forget, however briefly, the strangeness, and the tragedy, and the relentless, infuriating politicization of these times.
Indeed, I know a place where “outdoors” and “dark” happily collide: in the night sky, over your backyard. We’re blessed in the Intermountain West with increasingly warm, dry weather this time of year; indeed, we’re due for a string of 70-degree days next week. This is not only the week that brought us Earth Day;from April 19-26, it’s International Dark Sky Week. Normally, there would be viewing events at Dark Sky parks throughout the region.
“Last year, Ridgway celebrated International Dark Sky Week with a showing of the documentary ‘Saving the Dark’ at the Sherbino,” Val Szwarc, who has been coordinating the town’s efforts to become a certified Dark Sky Community, wrote in an email to fellow nighttime aficionados earlier this week. “This year, the global pandemic has presented once-in-a-lifetime challenges” that have resulted in the cancellation “of all group activities this spring, and probably into the early summer.”
What is left? The night sky just outside, of course, so luminous and brilliant that its light has awakened me twice this week, pulling me out of bed to stare through the window in wonder. Sometimes I see something that didn’t intend for me to find it: a skunk waddling cautiously to-and-fro past the window; a mule deer buck bending to sample local greenery (the tip of its rack once tapped the window as it lowered its head). More often, it’s simply the glow of late-evening stars themselves that drag me out of slumber. What stars do I see? If I’m really lazy, the app Sky Guide on my phone will tell me what is so bright, and where (I barely have to roll over to learn what ancient astronomers used to spend hours calculating). This week, despite the — or rather, because of — the coronavirus, I don’t even to step outside to engage with scientists, authors, educators and others about the delights of the night, because Dark Sky Week has gone virtual.
Today (Thursday, April 23), for example, a pair of videographers, Gavin Heffernan and Harun Mahr from the crowd-sourced SkyGlow Project — which tracks both the “most-pristine” expanses of night sky and “most light polluted” cities in North America — will present three timelapse videos “to help beat the 2020 lockdown blues and raise awareness about light pollution” for Dark Sky Week, and offer a live question-and-answer session, beginning at 4 p.m. (An equally intriguing sounding presentation, if you are an astro-goob like me, takes place earlier today, when astrophysicist Jeffrey Bennett discusses “the remarkable scale of the universe in both space and time,” at 1 p.m.)
Friday brings “A Pilot’s View of the Night Sky,” a National Geographic photographer offers a tutorial titled “Shots in the Dark,” and a presentation that seems pitch-perfect for these times: “Astronomy as a Uniting Force” (“As we share the same sky, astronomy shows us our place in the Universe, and how we are all connected as crewmembers on Spaceship Earth”).
Dark Sky Week officially ends Sunday with a talk by a senior editor from Sky & Telescope: “What’s in the Night Sky Now and How Do I Enjoy It?” (“People imagine that astronomy has to be hard, that you need a Ph.D. to study the cosmos,” the intro to the course notes, “But what makes the study of the stars so wonderful is easily explained.”)
The irony is, you don’t even need the actual night sky this year to enjoy Dark Sky Week, given so many programs taking place all times of day. Here’s hoping the week pulls a few more humans toward the big dark, away from light pollution, and maybe even closer to each other.
“Today’s civilization is full of people who have not the slightest notion of the character or poetry of night, who have never even seen night,” Henry Beston wrote in his lyrical account of a season he spent along the Cape Cod seashore, “The Outermost House.” “Yet to live thus, to know only artificial night, is as absurd as to know only artificial day.”
Nearly a century later, Beston’s words are truer than ever.
Learn more at darksky.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.