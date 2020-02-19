Anyone who’s attended a choral performance directed by Rhonda Muckerman can see her passion for music in her every move. She is the artistic director of the Telluride Choral Society and works tirelessly to help her choral performers shine in every performance.
This Sunday the Telluride Choral Society presents, Night at the Opera a fundraiser for the choral society featuring popular and beloved music from Broadway, opera and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
So who better to feature this week than Muckerman.
Kathrine Warren: What first brought you to Telluride?
Rhonda Muckerman: Believe it or not, I was guided to move to Telluride by a dream that I had in April of 1994. I had been looking to make a move, and dreamt that I was riding my bicycle on my way to teach a flute lesson. The dream took place in the grassy area between the Opera House and the courthouse. When I first arrived in Telluride a few months later in July, I recognized the area from my dream, looked up at the sky and said, "Yes, sir." I moved here in September of 1994.
KW: What made you decide to stay?
RM: The support of the arts in Telluride is unparalleled and I have been fortunate to have taught and conducted musicians nonstop for the last 25 years. I met my husband, Peter, just three weeks after I arrived in 1994, as well as a community of life-long friends. Also, the beauty of our natural surroundings continues to captivate me.
KW: What is one of your earliest musical memories?
RM: The first time I saw an old player piano in my babysitter's basement when I was five years old. I approached it, sat down and began to try to read the music. I knew instantly that music was the path for me.
KW: When you were younger, what did you want to be when you grew up?
RM: Always a musician.
KW: What/who inspires you?
RM: So many things inspire me — the light on the mountains, my daughter's laughter, the voices of our singers, the friends that greet me on the street, the generosity of our community.
KW: How did you become involved in the Choral Society?
RM: I first participated as a singer from 1995 (just when it was formed) until 2002 (the John Yankee years). I took a break from 2002 while I was living and teaching in Norwood and raising our daughter, until I was invited to be the next artistic director in 2010.
KW: What inspired you to create this event Night at the Opera?
RM: One of my board members (Sandy McLaughlin) had suggested to me last year that it would be fun if at some point we could perform Queen's “Bohemian Rhapsody.” I had been a big fan of Queen as a teenager, seeing them live in concert two times (great laser shows!). At the same time, I was working to develop an idea for a fundraising concert. Since the name of the album that includes “Bohemian Rhapsody” is "Night at the Opera" the inspiration came to me to design a concert that included music from opera, Broadway, etc. and conclude with “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
KW: What can audiences expect Sunday night?
RM: They can expect wonderful entertainment featuring large group numbers, solos and small ensembles — music from Broadway (“Wicked,” “Les Miserables,” “Phantom of the Opera”) and film (“The Greatest Showman,” “The Sound of Music”). Admission includes appetizers, entertainment and silent auction items. And, audience members can bid in the live auction to see who will get to strike the gong at the end of Bohemian Rhapsody — an opportunity of a lifetime!
KW: How many singers will be performing on Sunday night?
RM: Close to 40 musicians will participate in our show.
KW: When can people catch the next Choral Society performance?
RM: Our SpringSing performances of "Pure Imagination!” which feature our adult and children's choirs, will take place on March 20 and 22.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, and the music will start at 6:30. Tickets are $35 plus a $5 ticketing fee and include appetizers, entertainment and a silent auction. Reserved table seats are also available. All tickets can be purchased online at sheridanoperahouse.com.
