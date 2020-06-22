Each week, The Watch hosts an interview with one of the region’s leading nonprofits. This go-round, the Telluride AIDS Benefit, one of the box canyon’s most beloved institutions, is in the spotlight. Here, Jessica Galbo, TAB’s executive director, answers our questions.
Leslie Vreeland: How’ve you been lately?
Jessica Galbo: Very busy! All of us in Telluride’s nonprofit world have been scrambling to serve our sectors in this challenging time. TAB’s Fashion Week ended just days before the lockdown so there was quite a bit of wrap up to occupy me. My husband and I have four kids: two sons in college who were sent home mid-semester, and another son and daughter in middle and high school, respectively. All were home and learning online at the same time. It was unexpected but we adapted. We're staying sane by laughing, hiking, paddleboarding, cooking, watching movies and playing backgammon. As for my work right now, I’ve been communicating with our beneficiaries to learn what has been happening on the frontlines in the healthcare sector and planning new TAB events!
LV: TAB is very connected to the community. What have you been doing then, and since the quarantine, that you’d like us to know about?
JG: After the fashion shows, we were unable to gather the models for a viewing party, so TAB moved to a free, online platform to view the show. Groups from NYC and LA are still meeting up for remote viewing events. It’s been a blast! It speaks to how we create community and how strong our TAB family is. Our models make up a small portion of our 200-member team of local volunteers. Add those passionate volunteers to TAB’s production crew, artistic team, badass Board of Directors and staff and we are a heck of a force in the fight against HIV, and resulting inequity and stigma. Our primary method of communication is email, so if you don’t receive our newsletter, you can sign up at aidsbenefit.org by scrolling to the bottom of the page and clicking “newsletter.” Or, email me (at jessica@aidsbenefit.org) and I’ll sign you up.
LV: There are parallels between the AIDS pandemic and Covid-19.
JG: Yes: for starters, both pandemics disproportionately affect people of color. Even the CDC weighs in on the issue of equity due to Covid-19. Though the data is still limited, according to the CDC, black, Hispanic and Native American communities, as well as those who live in poverty or with limited access to health care, may face very different outcomes compared to others. The CDC sums it up rather grimly: “Current data suggest a disproportionate burden of illness and death among racial and ethnic minority groups.” We’ve seen this before with the HIV pandemic, unfortunately, and this includes stigmatized groups such as the LGBTQ+ community. Many of our beneficiaries are sharing stories of HIV-positive clients and families who are facing serious challenges when it comes to their health care, and to their financial situations, right now. Here in Telluride, TAB has long-term relationships with nonprofits that focus on HIV and AIDS and have now been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. We call them our ‘Frontline Partners.’ More than 700,000 people died of AIDS in 2018, a staggering number, and this was beforethe pandemic. TAB needs your support now.
LV: Does the recent Supreme Court decision (which protects gay, lesbian and transgender employees from workplace discrimination) make you hopeful?
JG: Yes it does! The good news is there are two Republican appointees who joined in the decision, but there is much more to do when it comes to anti-discrimination protections. Not everyone enjoys the same freedoms without fear of violence. Barriers and divisions increase disparities, which in our well-resourced Telluride community aren’t always so apparent. This makes us responsible for educating ourselves, and for taking action.
LV: What’s coming up for TAB?
JG: In the midst of so many cancelled events, we’re cautiously planning a new one for September, TAB’s inaugural Fall Fashion Preview, a fundraiser where a group or ‘bubble’ will have the opportunity to visit Telluride fashion ‘houses’ in limited groups. (The gala will be in compliance with state and county health guidelines. We’re flexible about the timing.) Also, the Student AIDS Awareness Project will be visiting a few beneficiary organizations and participating in the now-virtual Colorado AIDS Walk. And TAB has plans to make HIV testing even easier and more accessible in our region. Please give generously to TAB, if you can! There’s so much I don’t have room to go into here, such as how we engage local and regional students through the Student Fashion Show and education initiatives. Please visit aidsbenefit.org or email me to learn more.
