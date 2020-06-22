Fashion Gala models, from left, Tim Cottam, Alikhlas Boxx, Kyle Jackson, Lobo James, Zeb Miller and Noah Segerstrom pose backstage before the Telluride AIDs Benefit’s signature fundraiser, which is held every spring. TAB is planning a new event, a Fall Fashion Preview, tentatively scheduled for September, in compliance with state and county health guidelines. Visit aidsbenefit.org to learn more. (Courtesy photo)