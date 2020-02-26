The summer music festivals fill my loving cup to the brim and my vinyl addiction means the vintage Denon spins nearly every moment we’re at home. But come summertime, for hour upon sultry hour, the television is on and the voices of Drew, Jeff and Spilly banter through nine innings of sweet, glorious Rockies baseball.
Yes, it means fewer albums are spun on game nights, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a soundtrack, of sorts. It’s a song nearly as old as the game itself and its gentle melody is as necessary a sound as the crack of the bat or the call of the beer seller.
“Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” written in 1908 by Tin Pan Alley songwriters Jack Northworth and Albert Von Tizer is, as the late, great announcer Harry Caray said, "a song that reflects the charisma of baseball.” Indeed, 112 years after it was written, baseball fans at the park — and perhaps at home, too — sing the well-known chorus in the middle of the seventh inning. At Coors Field, we sing “Rockies” in place of “home team.” Caray notoriously crooned it from the broadcast booth, flush with love for his Cubbies and perhaps a Budweiser or two.
I have come to happily learn that the song’s little known verses were inspired by Northworth’s lady friend, Trixie Friganza, a comedic actress, vaudeville star, and offstage, a prominent suffragist. Dubbed Katie Casey in the song, his gal rarely missed a game.
“Katie Casey was baseball mad,
Had the fever and had it bad.
Just to root for the home town crew,
Ev'ry sou1
Katie blew.
On a Saturday her young beau
Called to see if she'd like to go
To see a show, but Miss Kate said ‘No,
I'll tell you what you can do:’”
And we all know the chorus. By verse two, she’s hollering at the umps and cheering on her favorite players. I love her.
“Katie Casey saw all the games,
Knew the players by their first names.
Told the umpire he was wrong,
All along,
Good and strong.
When the score was just two to two,
Katie Casey knew what to do,
Just to cheer up the boys she knew,
She made the gang sing this song.”
My heart is with Trixie/Katie, the suffragist-actor/baseball fan. She could be me — a baseball-loving feminist who enjoys treading the boards whenever they’ll have me. Early in the previous century, disenfranchised segments of American society were gaining strength in the quest for the right to vote. According to Smithsonian Magazine, “members of the Women’s Progressive Suffrage Union held the first suffrage march in the United States in New York City in 1908, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was established in 1909 to fight for voting rights of people of color, and in 1910, 10,000 people gathered in New York City’s Union Square for what was then the largest demonstration in support of women’s suffrage in American history.”
Friganza was a fixture at voter rallies, a gleaming example of progressive, young, bright women more than deserving of the right to cast ballots. “I do not believe any man — at least no man I know — is better fitted to form a political opinion than I am,” Friganza declared at a suffrage rally in New York City in 1908. Hear, hear, Trixie!
It’s little wonder Norworth was attracted to this dynamic, talented activist of a woman for whom he wrote one of the most enduring songs of all time. Their affair was brief and incendiary. He divorced his wife — also an actress — but did not marry Trixie. Not that she needed him. Her career burned brightly after the affair fizzled. I, for one, fervently thank her activism and that of other women who demonstrated for my right to vote today. This year marks the centennial of the 19th Amendment. I find it deliciously suitable that a song about my favorite sport, inspired by a woman of formidable courage and vision, is as enduring as my regular march to the ballot box every election.
For my love of baseball, I can thank my grandfather, who invariably had the Yankees on the tube many summer evenings in Connecticut, cigarette smoke wreathed around his easy chair, the soft sound of my grandmother’s knitting needles at work, windows open to the night air. He’d sing “Take Me Out To the Ballgame” on his way back to the kitchen for another cup of coffee and I’d join in for my favorite part, “peanuts and popcorn and Cracker Jack, I don’t care if I never go back.” Baseball is in my blood, though I feel no love for the damn Yankees.
So, here we are, almost March, and the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues are underway in our country’s warmer climates. It’s on my bucket list to migrate south one of these years and watch some spring ball, but for now I just have to hunker down and wait until the snow melts, the grosbeaks return and the bears roam the alleys. Lucky me, I have a daily reminder of baseball’s best tune hanging in my living room, thanks to the Dearly Beloved. His cousin works at Woodstock Chimes in New York, where I once delightedly mentioned they carried chimes that rang out the opening notes to the chorus of “Take Me Out To the Ball Game.” His gift to me hangs in the living room and before every Rockies game, I move the wooden clapper across the metal tubes, creating the shimmering melody of my favorite summer song, a ritual for a win, a good game, and now that I know, a tribute for a woman named Trixie Friganza.
