In my life, I’ve found that there truly is nothing stronger than the sibling bond.
When I was little, I terrorized my brother. He was this little cherub who came into my life when I was 4, who took away a lot of my parents’ attention. He put up with me when I dislocated his elbow trying to play with him when he was 18 months old. He took way more hits from me over the years than I’m comfortable admitting on the record. We eventually became each other’s allies after our parents divorced when I was 12 and he was 8, as we shuttled between our parents’ houses every two weeks.
But it wasn’t until I moved away to college that we moved from being siblings to being friends. Without being under the same roof, we realized how much our shared experience growing up shaped us as humans, and I now know my brother better than I know anyone else in my life, having spent 28 years with him by my side.
Of late, I’ve come to really acknowledge and appreciate our bond, and recognize it in other siblings as well. When I hear of siblings working together, they get an extra bit of my admiration and respect because I’m so curious about what it would be like to create a business with someone with whom you’ve shared your entire life.
Siblings creating music together fascinates me to no end. If one sibling holds a talent, chances are good that the other’s similar genetics makes them talented as well. And then when you get two talents together creating music, it really can be a beautiful thing. (However, I do recognize that they are plenty of sibling bands that didn’t last long, but boy did they create good music when they were working together.)
This weekend sibling talent will be on full display at the Sheridan Opera House with the band Rising Appalachia playing Friday and Saturday. Leah and Chloe Smith have established a legion of fans with their relentless touring, whimsical indie-folk sound (with both Southern and global influences) and activism. If you’re a fan of Nahko and Medicine for the People’s message and Elephant Revival’s sound, this is a must-see show.
So, obviously, I had to ask what it’s like playing, working and creating as sisters.
“It’s everything you could imagine, the whole range of experience and emotion,” Chloe said. “We are soulmates and allies in this world, and we are archetypal opposites in many ways, so there is a lot of complement.”
She added that by learning each other’s strengths and weaknesses over the years, “we are both open to write into each other’s songs, and we leave space aside for new ideas to come through the music.”
This weekend marks both their first time in Telluride, and kicks off their national tour to support their new album “Leylines.” The sisters consider their voices their primary instruments, but Leah plays banjo and bodhran, while Chloe plays guitar, fiddle and banjo. Their bandmembers are David Brown (bass, guitar), Biko Casini (percussion) Arouna Diarra (n’goni, talking drum) and Duncan Wickle (fiddle, cello).
The sisters grew up in urban Atlanta, and as teenagers, were more interested in the city’s hip-hop scene, than the region’s rich Appalachian musical roots. But fortunately for music fans, their parents were deeply devoted to studying and playing that style of music, and the sisters started playing music after high school.
Leah learned clawhammer banjo while living in Mexico, and taught Chloe when she came to visit one year. They decided to record an album, printing only 500 copies, which sold out much quicker than they anticipated. Before they knew it, they were diving deep into the world of music as full-time musicians, but made a point to incorporate their passions for justice (social, racial and environmental) into their touring and recording.
“We are excited to announce that we are carbon off-setting our entire tour fir the first time ever with a company called CHOOSE,” Chloe said.
To learn more about the band’s admirable work to use their platform for worthy causes, visit risingappalachia.com.
Tickets for Friday and Saturday’s shows are $25 for general admission on the floor and $35 for reserved seats in the balcony, and can be purchased online at sheridanoperahouse.com.
The show starts at 9 p.m. and doors open at 8 p.m.
