The Watch hosts a visit each week with a representative of one of the region’s leading nonprofits, and this go-round Telluride’s much-loved historical museum is in the spotlight. Here, Kiernan Lannon, the Telluride Historical Museum’s executive director, answers our questions.
Leslie Vreeland: How are you these days? Where are you?
Kiernan Lannon: I live in Telluride by myself; my significant other is in Park City. During the shutdown I was quarantined in my apartment in Telluride, alone. The museum staff has primarily been working away from the office, per the county’s recommendations. Once we got set up to do that, we could do it from anywhere. I just arrived in Park City for a visit.
LV: I understand the museum is working on ways to open safely.
KL: That’s right. We have a number of safety precautions we’re trying to implement, and we’re eyeing late this month for an opening. No promises, but it’s what we’re aiming for. It will almost certainly be different for visitors. We’re experimenting with a timed entry system, so not too many people are in the museum at once, and we need to get our plexiglass shields in place to protect our front-desk staff. You have to put a lot of thought into all of this; if you don’t, you can become really disorganized quickly. We don’t want to overbook, which would be terrible for visitors and staff. We want to be as safe as possible for everyone. I’ve spent a good chunk of my day going over all of this.
LV: How did your recent online Family History Workshop go?
KL: About 10 people showed up. Given that the event was virtual, it seems a little strange to say that. People were pretty interested in the workshop, and very pleased about how they could learn to do this from home. We’re getting feedback about that event right now, and looking at a number of different things we can host in lieu of our usual summer activities. The difficult thing about our historical walks with Ashley Boling, for instance, would be that Ashley would have to host them from six feet away from everyone. We considered personal listening devices that people could use; perhaps people can carry their phones along with them for this walking tour. Everything becomes a question, which leads to another question, such as, what’s the best technology to deliver this? What we do will be based on how health and safety directives evolve, and that’s another question. Do we have to take a step back, or do things keep opening up further?
LV: Didn’t you have to postpone your ‘historically correct’ cocktail fundraiser because of the pandemic?
KL: We did. We’re looking at ways of bringing that back, but frankly it’s hard to imagine a cocktail where masks are recommended. Two things keep me optimistic. We have some of the most creative people you can imagine working for us, and a wonderful community of supporters. When you’re going through a historic event, these sorts of supporters are more likely to gravitate toward us, purely because they’re interested in history. People are trying to make sense of what’s going on. I can’t imagine too many of us have lived through something like this before. We’re the ones (at the historical museum) with our fingers on the pulse of that. We understand that we’ve gotten through serious, disastrous situations before, and have rebuilt.
LV: What upcoming exhibits are you working on?
KL: We scrapped our exhibit on immigration, which we’d planned for the summer (we’re still focused on refurbishing the Mahoney gallery, which is scheduled to open in July and looks at Telluride’s transition from mining to skiing). Right now we’re focusing on cataloging people’s impressions of the pandemic. We know that generations come and go, and people will look back at this time. We want to be able to lay it all out, how Telluride has been grappling with the pandemic, for visitors and residents who want to be able to reflect on it and make sense of what happened. Years later, their family members will ask them about it. We don’t have a lot of archived material from the flu of 1918, or when Scarlet Fever hit; you don’t see many exhibits about pandemics, because there aren’t many archived materials from those time periods. I had to ask my mother about Kennedy’s assassination, because I wasn’t alive then. Subsequent generations are going to ask, when your life ground to a halt because of the pandemic of 2020, what was that like? We’re collecting and documenting materials from posters to facemasks to whatever it is — something tangible to hang onto, down the road — and recording interviews. We have a big list of people we want to talk to, from all walks of life. It never hurts to try to collect, and document, and take photographs of an event during the period in which it is happening. Memories have a way of distorting everything.
