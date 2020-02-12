St. Valentine is the patron saint of lovers, epileptics and beekeepers. How the splendidly be-hatted, robed and untaxed powers of the church decide how these sainthood assignments are handed out is beyond me. It seems pretty random. It’s as odd and undefined as Valentine’s history, which is left to educated guesswork. What is known of his story involves religious persecution and ends with a beheading. That makes sense. Think of how many times you’ve lost your head to a love interest.
Tomorrow we celebrate Valentine’s demise with a day of pricey things — flowers, chocolate and dinner for two somewhere nice requires an investment on a par with a car payment, or say, a pair of tickets to the Stones in the nosebleeds. Sometimes momentous things happen on a Valentine’s date, like accepted marriage proposals. For those people, goddess bless ya … it’s a great day. But for others, it’s everything in between a knee-jerk Hallmark holiday that really rubs in the loneliness or a soul-crushing anniversary of that time you got dumped.
Love is complicated. In the world of music alone, the topic has been examined from every possible angle since the first humanoid made googly eyes at another humanoid across the fire. What a beautiful buzz, what a beautiful buzz, Mick and Keith would write a couple of extinctions and many layers of sediment later.
As a former KOTO DJ, and a once-callow, heart-on-my-sleeve person, I pondered the topic of love on countless radio shows. My handle was Electric Angel and my show was called The Message of Love, from Rude to Romantic. Whatever suited my mood was what got played. Post-divorce and navigating the dating scene as a single mother in those days, the music swung from being hopeful and yearning, to that of feeling disillusioned and bitter. One year, when my show fell on Valentine’s Day, the theme was Love Stinks and the phone rang off the wall with great requests from Telluride’s lonely-, broken- and over-it-hearts listening that night. Turns out, it seemed like hardly anyone was gazing across a two-top at the person they hoped to marry/sleep with/make it through until the end of ski season. As many songs as there are about the wonders of romantic love, there may be more about heartbreak and striking out and being inelegantly dumped. My two and one-half hour show wasn’t nearly long enough to play all the Love Stinks requests.
But music as a tool for seduction is quite, well, seductive. The power of earnest lyrics, masterfully played instruments and the perfect melody has led to more cast-off clothing than April at the Free Box. Not that hanky-panky is necessarily the prime directive. When we’re young, it’s certainly a divinely human activity, but sometimes, the delivery of a well-curated mixtape can also serve to keep the embers stoked and strengthen the bonds of love, even at a great distance. It could be argued that my love story was writ on a series of Maxell XL II 90-minute cassette tapes.
I’d sworn off dating when the Dearly Beloved came on the scene. He was different. We hit it off in a friendly way. Our first date was at Gregor’s (it’s Crossbow Leather now) and conversation flowed easily. We parted with a chaste kiss and a promise to meet again, but it was nearly another year before we got together other than with larger groups of mutual friends. I resigned myself to the reality that it would be no more than a platonic connection when I needed a roommate and he needed a room. Musn’t canoodle with housemates and all that. But proximity and a shared loved of my young No. 1 Son brought us together, though we all knew he would be leaving come spring. He was enrolled in the Culinary Institute in New York. On a warm, April day, not long after the lift lines closed, with snow sliding off the roof and muddy rivulets coursing riverward, I watched his battered VW van roll down Gregory Avenue and wondered if that was that.
These were the days before email and cell phones. We each plied the other with postcards and letters that ranged from the newsy to the yearning. Phone calls were rare and expensive, so for the cost of a stamp, we kept a line strung between us for the duration of his time at the CIA. What I added from time to time, were tapes of my radio show. Music has always been one of my favorite ways to telegraph my feelings, whether it’s love, anger, sadness or joy. There is a song for every aspect of human emotion.
With songs by Seal, Annie Lennox, John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman, Hot Tuna, Bonnie Raitt, Poi Dog Pondering, Bob Dylan and a host of others, I let that guy know in no uncertain terms, that I was as present as the more than 2,000 miles between us allowed me to be. I knew without a breath of doubt that he was the one and I had a million songs to prove it — to myself, to him, to the world.
He did return to the mountains for the portion of his schooling that took place in commercial kitchens, choosing the Doral as the place to take his classroom knowledge into the real world. What he learned there from his crusty colleagues was that having a happy family life was next to impossible in that world. To the last man and woman they bade him to choose another profession if stability and wedded bliss were on his life’s to-do list. He took them to heart, dropped out of the CIA just months shy of getting a degree and found work elsewhere. On a frosty, early February morning in 1993, he proposed.
And here we are.
The cassette tapes are brittle, the labels fainter with time. He kept every single one of those tapes, my carefully printed, fading set lists a litany of all the reasons he needed to come back to the mountains.
More than 26 years of marriage later, guess what I got him for Valentine’s Day? That’s right, music, this time a record he’ll love. It still seduces.
