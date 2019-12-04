The Telluride Fire Festival is this weekend, and lest you believe it is simply a series of flaming displays and acrobatic performances on the grounds of the Telluride Ski Resort, at the Wilkinson Public Library, in the Transfer Warehouse and in the Palm Theatre, I say yes: All those will take place.
But the fest’s intent isn’t simple: it is to both entertain the public and (even more) to support the artists who perform in the box canyon. Some of them travel here every year in order to do so.
Keith D’Angelo, whose “Burning Love” sculptures have appeared — and then gone down in flames — at a Fire on the Mountain event in each of the festival’s five years, called the fest’s enduring support a blessing. “They always make sure that artists are supported and compensated for their work, which is a hard thing to come by when you make art,” D’Angelo said. “I’ve always been encouraged and inspired to make art through the people and experiences that come along with Telluride Fire Festival.” It’s a gift that has given back: “The exposure and publicity I have received from the festival has definitely increased people’s interest in my work.”
This year D’Angelo’s sculpture, which you can ski by and then watch as it ignites on Saturday, is an 8-by-8-foot work which will be elevated about 15 feet in the air titled “My Heart’s on Fire # 2.” (“I make a lot of hearts and incorporate love into my work and life as often as I can,” D’Angelo said. “It’s just what I want to see more of in the world.”)
If he could say one thing to those considering attending this weekend, what would it be, I wondered.
“I think that art doesn’t have to be in a frame or on a wall in a gallery,” D’Angelo said. “There are some amazingly talented people out there creating performances and giving performances off the beaten path. Embracing different art forms is one of the most important things we can do.”
You can say that many works of art disappear: The words recited at a poetry reading, for example, are gone almost instantly.
Once musicians put their instruments down, and walk away, the concert is over.
Yet you can still purchase a writer’s books or seek out a musician’s recordings.
You can even purchase a recording of a writer reading their own works, which gives the piece added resonance.
(Audio books are not a new idea: Listen to readings by Sylvia Plath of her poems “Lady Lazarus” or “Daddy,” recorded just a few months before her suicide in 1963, and you’ll be forever haunted. I can still hear her voice, her unique intonation, her crushing recitation, in my head, and probably always will.)
But there is something unique about the type of art whose essence changes — that transmogrifies — right there before you.
“There’s something mesmerizing about flames,” D’Angelo said. “I think humans are inherently drawn to fire. There’s also something very special about watching someone’s work burn to the ground. It’s a meditation and practice to remember to be in the moment, and appreciate the moment. Ultimately, everything is impermanent, and fire is a great way to embrace this idea. I absolutely love the idea of creating a work of art with the intention of burning it to the ground. It’s like the Buddhist sand mandalas: a beautiful work is created out of sand, and then the moment they are done, they wipe it all away, gone forever.”
For a schedule, visit telluridefirefestival.org.
